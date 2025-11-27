Leafly Names Peter Lee as Chief Executive Officer

SEATTLE, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leafly Holdings, Inc. (“Leafly” or “the Company”), a leading online cannabis discovery marketplace and resource for cannabis consumers, today announced that Peter Lee has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. He will remain a member of Leafly’s Board of Directors.

Peter has served as Leafly’s president and Chief Operating Officer since 2024. Previously, Peter served as President, Chief Financial Officer and member of the board of directors of Merida Merger Corporation until it merged with and into Leafly as part of Leafly’s go-public transaction in 2022. Peter has been a member of Leafly’s Board of Directors ever since. From 2011 to 2018, he co-founded and was a Managing Partner at Sentinel Rock Capital, LLC, a long/short equity-oriented hedge fund. He has held various roles at other long/short equity-oriented hedge funds at Spring Point Capital, Blackstone Kailix, and Tiger Management.

The Company also announced that Yoko Miyashita has resigned as CEO and director of Leafly effective November 21, 2025. The Company thanks Yoko for her service and contributions.

