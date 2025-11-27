Homary Launches 2025 Christmas Decor Collection: From Cozy Sofas to Sparkling Chandeliers

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As households begin preparing for the Christmas season, Homary, a global online home furnishings destination, is introducing its 2025 Holiday Décor Collection, featuring cozy upholstered sofas, sparkling chandelier lighting, and functional makeup vanities. The collection reflects growing interest in stylish, comfort-led interiors that complement the festive atmosphere of the season.

Recent consumer trends highlight a consistent rise in holiday-themed home styling, with many shoppers seeking décor that enhances both comfort and seasonal ambiance. This shift has also contributed to an increase in Homary reviews , where customers frequently highlight the brand’s blend of design quality and aesthetic appeal.

Cozy Upholstered Sofas



Homary Upholstered Sofas – Warm & Inviting

Homary’s upholstered sofas provide inviting seating options for family gatherings and holiday celebrations. Designed with soft textures and supportive cushioning, these sofas help create a warm and comfortable environment ideal for hosting seasonal get-togethers and cozy evenings at home.

Sparkling Chandelier Lighting



Homary Chandelier Lights – Bright & Elegant



Chandelier light featured in the holiday collection bring a festive glow to living and dining spaces. These lighting pieces add elegance and visual warmth, enhancing the atmosphere of Christmas décor. Modern and classic designs provide flexibility for homeowners looking to brighten interior spaces for holiday events.

Makeup Vanities for Holiday Preparation



Homary Makeup Vanities – Stylish & Functional

Homary’s makeup vanities offer functional, stylish setups for holiday preparations, from family photo sessions to seasonal events. With organized storage and aesthetic finishes, the vanities support both daily routines and special-occasion needs during the festive season.

Seasonal Online Collection



Homary Furniture – Festive & Modern

Homeowners can explore Homary furniture , carefully curated for the festive season, designed to help transform living spaces into warm and inviting environments for the holidays. From cozy seating arrangements to ambient lighting and functional home accents, these selections aim to enhance both comfort and seasonal charm, making it easier to celebrate Christmas in style and create memorable moments with family and friends.

About Homary

Homary provides design-forward home solutions, from furniture and décor to innovative home furnishings. Named America’s Best Online Shop 2024 by Newsweek, Homary continues to introduce collections that support functional and stylish living spaces year-round.

Media Contact:

Homary

Homary Marketing Team

marketing@popicorns.com

homary.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd8bdd9c-7660-4015-b4e6-af9db39aa1ae

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8484db7e-0f91-4468-82f6-02a7268cb9b6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95c8d732-5392-4121-9931-6194a2992992

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcc71e21-8921-4ad4-be65-4e209ce1e2bf