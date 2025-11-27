KEARNEY, Neb., Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the most overlooked threat to a pet's long-term health? According to Dr. Paola Beebout of Beebout Veterinary Medical Center in Kearney, NE , is a dental disease—a condition that quietly affects up to 80 percent of pets by the age of three and often goes unnoticed by pet owners. In their expert interview with HelloNation , the veterinary team explains how dental health problems do far more than cause bad breath, often leading to systemic issues such as heart, kidney, or liver damage when left untreated.

The article outlines how regular pet wellness exams and early detection during professional evaluations can uncover signs of gum disease, broken teeth, and other oral conditions that may not be visible at home. Beebout emphasizes that routine cleanings and at-home dental care are not just cosmetic—they are essential elements of preventive veterinary care that could save a pet’s life. Dr. Paola Brandon Beebout, who specializes in internal medicine and orthopedics, highlights how neglected oral infections can undermine a pet’s mobility or cardiac health. Dr. Paola Beebout adds that, in many cases, oral neglect can lead to advanced soft tissue complications, including abscesses and tumors and other conditions requiring complex surgical intervention.

The Beebouts Dr. Paola advocates for a shift in how pet owners think about preventive care. While vaccinations and weight checks are standard, oral health must also be part of the conversation. Their clinic uses advanced diagnostics to build individualized care plans, “Our goal is to enable early intervention before small dental problems become life-threatening.”

The full article, The Most Overlooked Pet Health Risk, details how putting dental health at the center of routine veterinary visits can protect pets from a serious, preventable illness.

