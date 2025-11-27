Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Filing of Interim Financial Statements

 | Source: Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“Falcon” or “Company”)

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

27 November 2025 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2025 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed interim financial statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2025, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR+”) at www.sedarplus.ca and on Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com

2025 financial highlights and other financial updates

  • The definitive agreement entered into between Falcon and Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE: TBN, ASX: TBN) is progressing and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.
  • Cash of $2 million at 30 September 2025 (31 December 2024: $6.8 million).
  • Continued focus on cost management and the efficient operation of the portfolio.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.          
Philip O'Quigley, CEO+353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO+353 1 676 9162

 

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (NOMAD & Broker)

Neil McDonald+44 131 220 9771


Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)

 Three months ended 30
September 2025
$’000		Three months ended 30
September 2024
$’000		Nine months ended 30
September 2025
$’000		Nine months ended 30
September 2024
$’000
     
Revenue    
Oil and natural gas revenue----
 ----
     
Other income    
Other income--63-
 --63-
     
Expenses    
Exploration and evaluation expenses(51)(44)(136)(130)
General and administrative expenses(666)(523)(1,669)(1,601)
Foreign exchange gain3491207133
 (683)(476)(1,598)(1,598)
     
Results from operating activities(683) (476)(1,535) (1,598)
     
Finance income10365280193
Finance expense(142)(132)(432)(393)
Net finance (expense) / income(132)233(152)(200)
     
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period(815)(243)(1,687)(1,798)
     
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:    
     
Equity holders of the company(813)(247)(1,684)(1,798)
Non-controlling interests(2)4(3)-
     
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period(815)(243)(1,687)(1,798)
     
Loss per share attributable to equity holders    
of the company:    
Basic and diluted(0.001 cent)(0.000 cent)(0.002 cent)(0.002 cent)

 

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)

  At 30 September
2025
$’000		At 31 December
2024
$’000
    
Assets   
Non-current assets   
Exploration and evaluation assets 56,17850,291
Right of use assets 8-
Accounts receivable 2,74156
Restricted cash 352,040
  58,96252,387
    
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents 1,9736,823
Accounts receivables 993,031
  2,0729,854
    
Total assets 61,03462,241
    
Equity and liabilities   
    
Equity attributable to owners of the parent   
Share capital 406,684406,684
Contributed surplus 47,44647,446
Retained deficit (411,839)(410,155)
  42,29143,975
Non-controlling interests 687690
Total equity 42,97844,665
    
Liabilities    
Non-current liabilities   
Decommissioning provision 17,15116,587
  17,15116,587
    
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 894989
Lease liabilities 11-
  905989
    
Total liabilities 18,05617,576
    
Total equity and liabilities 61,03462,241

 

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

  Nine months ended 30 September
  2025
$’000		2024
$’000
    
Cash flows from operating activities   
Net loss for the period (1,687)(1,798)
Adjustments for:   
Share based compensation -65
Depreciation -2
Amortisation of right of use assets 31-
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets (63)-
Net finance expense 152200
Effect of exchange rates on operating activities (203)(133)
Change in non-cash working capital:   
Increase in accounts receivable (71)(893)
Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses 143920
Net cash used in operating activities (1,698)(1,637)
    
Cash flows from investing activities   
Interest received 2031
Legacy exploration permit bonds refunded 19-
R&D tax incentive refunded 2,962-
Proceeds from sale of ORRIs -4,000
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 63-
Repayment of restricted cash – Hungarian decommissioning obligations 2,265-
Deposit paid re. Hungarian decommissioning obligations (2,300)-
Deposit paid re. Australian decommissioning obligations (333)-
Exploration and evaluation assets (6,070)(5,153)
Net cash used in investing activities (3,374)(1,122)
    
Cash flows from financing activities   
Principal paid on lease liabilities (31)-
Interest paid on lease liabilities (7)-
Net proceeds from private placement -4,570
Net cash generated from financing activities (38)4,570
    
Change in cash and cash equivalents (5,110)1,811
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 260162
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,8237,992
    
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,9739,965

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada with a registered office at 1200 Waterfront Centre, 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver BC, V7X 1T2, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca

