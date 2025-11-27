TetherClub Reports Strong Growth with 5,000 Active Users and $4 Million Contributed

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TetherClub, a digital platform focused on stablecoin-based earning opportunities, reports that more than 5,000 users have collectively contributed over $4 million through its ecosystem. This milestone reflects the platform’s consistent global expansion and increasing user activity since launch.

TetherClub provides a streamlined environment for users to participate in decentralized earning programs powered by Tether (USDT). With an emphasis on transparency, automated smart contract execution, and accessible performance tracking, the platform aims to support greater confidence among users engaging with stablecoin-driven financial models.

According to the development team, TetherClub’s ongoing growth is supported by sustained demand for stable, yield-oriented digital asset services. Enhancements made to system infrastructure and user interface design have contributed to improved engagement metrics and stronger participation across multiple regions.

The platform’s smart contract has undergone an audit by independent security firm Haze Security, which verified that the contract functions according to its publicly available code without malicious elements or hidden administrative controls. This forms part of TetherClub’s broader commitment to operational transparency and user protection.

Looking ahead, TetherClub is prioritizing long-term development, compliance alignment, and expanded network compatibility. Future updates will include additional blockchain integrations and continued improvements to user security and platform stability.

About TetherClub

TetherClub is a decentralized digital-asset platform offering accessible earning opportunities built around Tether (USDT). The platform enables users to participate through a transparent, automated smart-contract system designed for stability and ease of use. TetherClub’s mission is to simplify access to the digital-finance ecosystem while focusing on sustainability, usability, and long-term value creation.

Useful Links & Resources

Official Website: https://tetherclub.org

Smart Contract Address: https://bscscan.com/address/0x7cadc25052ef4835ee3d3d90d1b07cb74395b26d

Audit Report (Haze Security): https://hazecrypto.net/audit/TetherClub

Telegram Community: @tetherclub_community