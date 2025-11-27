Freename and Sweat Wallet Partner to Introduce the .sweat TLD and Bring Human-Readable Domains to Millions

Zurich, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freename, a leading Web3 domain platform and ICANN-accredited registry, has announced a collaboration with Sweat Wallet, the self-custodial wallet behind one of the world’s largest move-to-earn ecosystems. The partnership introduces the .sweat top-level domain, created exclusively for Sweat Wallet users, and prepares the integration of Freename’s native domain resolution inside the wallet.





The .sweat extension gives Sweat Wallet’s 20M+ users the ability to own a simple, personal identity within Web3. Instead of depending on long wallet addresses or in-app handles, users can register a domain that belongs to them and use it across platforms and future onchain applications. The extension reflects Sweat Wallet’s mission to make crypto accessible through movement and expands the identity layer around its growing ecosystem.

“This collaboration brings user-owned identity to a community already interacting with crypto daily,” said Mattia Martone, COO and Co-Founder of Freename. “Sweat Wallet has introduced millions of people to Web3, and giving them a dedicated domain helps simplify how they navigate the space.”

The partnership establishes the .sweat TLD as the official identity for the move-to-earn community. Through Freename, users can register names that align with how they present themselves in Sweat Wallet and across Web3, creating continuity between activity, identity, and onchain interaction. It also positions the community to benefit from broader domain-based flows as more applications support human-readable identity.

Sweat Economy Co-Founder Oleg Fomenko added, “We’ve always focused on making crypto easier to use. Introducing a dedicated domain and integrating human-readable naming fits that goal and removes unnecessary friction from everyday actions.”

Native Domain Resolution Coming Q1 2026

The next phase of the collaboration will enable users to send and receive crypto inside Sweat Wallet using a domain rather than a full wallet address. Freename’s native domain resolution is planned to go live in Q1 2026 and will provide a simpler, more intuitive way for users to manage transactions, reducing the risks associated with copying long alphanumeric strings.

The integration will support the broader move-to-earn community by transforming personal domains into practical tools for communication, payments, and identity management across decentralized environments.

About Freename

Freename AG is a Swiss-based ICANN-accredited technology company developing the most innovative domain registrar. By bridging DNS and blockchain, Freename is redefining how digital identities are created, managed, and monetized, and how the internet can embrace wallets worldwide

About Sweat Wallet

Sweat Wallet is the self-custodial crypto wallet of SWEAT, the global move-to-earn platform that rewards users for physical activity. The wallet enables users to hold and manage assets, participate in onchain activities, and allow them to connect to a growing ecosystem built around movement.

Media Contact:

Mattia Martone

mattia@freename.com

https://freename.com/

Lorenzo Coni by Sweat

l.coni@swe.at





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.