Europe Flexible Films Market Size, Trends, Segments, Share and Companies 2025-35

Ottawa, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe flexible films market, valued in 2025, is expected to expand considerably by 2034, as highlighted in a study by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

This market is growing due to rising demand for lightweight, cost-efficient, and recyclable packaging solutions across the food, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods industries.

Key Insights

By material type, the polyethylene (PE) films segment contributed to the biggest market share in 2024.

By material type, the biodegradable & compostable films segment will be expanding at a significant CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

By application, the food packaging segment contributed to the biggest market share in 2024.

By application, the agricultural films segment will be expanding at a significant CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

By end-user, the food & beverage industry segment contributed to the biggest market share in 2024.

By end-user, the e-commerce & at a significant CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

By distribution channel, the direct sales to the converters segment contributed to the biggest market share in 2024.

By distribution channel, the online/e-commerce segment is expanding at a significant CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

Key Technological Shifts

Rise of Bio-Based Films: Companies are replacing fossil plastics with PLA, cellulose, and plant-based polymers to create flexible films that are recyclable, compostable, and energy-efficient to produce.

Shift to Mono-Material Structures: Film manufacturers are moving from complex multi-layer laminates to single-material PE or PP films, making recycling easier and improving compliance with EU circular packaging rules.

Advanced Compostable Films: New technologies now allow compostable films to match the performance of conventional plastics, offering strong sealing, durability, transparency, and good barrier properties.

High-Barrier Sustainable Coatings: Protein-based and bio-coatings are being added to films to improve oxygen, moisture, and grease resistance without using aluminum or chemical layers that hinder recycling.

Improved Sorting & Recycling Systems: AI-based optical sorting systems and upgraded recycling lines are helping Europe recover cleaner, higher-quality plastic film waste for PCR (post-consumer recycled) resins.

Cellulose Film Innovation: Transparent, high-strength cellulose films are emerging as a natural alternative to plastic films, delivering premium clarity while remaining biodegradable and paper-recycling compatible.

Performance Boost with Bio-Composites: New bio-composite blends provide stronger, more flexible, and more temperature-resistant films, eliminating earlier weaknesses of bioplastics.



Market Overview

The Europe flexible films market is expanding gradually as manufacturers move toward packaging options that are robust and lightweight. Innovation in barrier films, compostable materials, and high-performance laminates is still being driven by strong demand from the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors. The adoption of sophisticated flexible packaging films is accelerated by EU sustainability regulations.

Market Outlook

Industry Growth Overview: The Europe flexible films market is witnessing solid growth driven by the growing need in the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries for high-barrier protective packaging . Wider adoption is being aided by developments in recyclability and multilayer structures. Manufacturers are also being forced to switch to more effective film solutions by strict EU regulations regarding packaging waste.

Sustainability Trends: Businesses are quickly embracing recyclable mono materials, compostable films, bio-based plastics, and downgauged lightweight structures because of sustainability. Innovation is being propelled by the push for circular packaging models. Reuse, recycle, and compost. This shift is accelerated in all major industries by EU-wide targets for reducing plastic waste.

Startup Economy: Flexible packaging is a booming industry in Europe, where new businesses are creating barrier-enhanced bioplastics, compostable films, and recyclable mono material solutions. The growing demand for eco-friendly packaging options is drawing substantial venture capital to these startups.



Segmental Insights

By Material Type

The polyethylene (PE) film segment dominated the Europe flexible films market due to its versatility, affordability, robust sealing qualities, and extensive application in consumer goods, food, pharmaceutical, and industrial packaging. Additionally, PE became the preferred material among converters and brand owners due to its compatibility with lightweighting and recyclability initiatives.

The biodegradable & compostable films segment fastest growing as EU sustainability regulations encourage businesses to use more environmentally friendly products. Their market penetration is accelerated by growing adoption from foodservice organic brands and premium FMCG products, as well as by enhanced film strength and shelf-life performance.

By Application

The food packaging segment continues to dominate the Europe flexible films market because films provide superior freshness retention barrier protection and affordability. PE, PP, and multilayer flexible structures are constantly in demand due to the high consumption of packaged food, ready meals, dairy, and confections.

Agricultural films are growing rapidly as European farmers adopt mulch films, greenhouse coverings, and silage wrapping to boost crop yields and reduce water usage. In Germany, Spain, Italy, and Eastern Europe, the trend toward biodegradable mulch films is also driving category growth.

By End User

The food & beverage industry sector dominates the Europe flexible films market because it requires hygienic, lightweight, and protective packaging that prolongs shelf life and preserves freshness. Flexible films are vital for snack dairy, frozen foods, and beverages because they enable high production speeds cost cost-effectiveness, and robust barrier performance.

E-commerce & retail packaging is the fastest-growing segment as online shopping surges across Europe. Brands are adopting durable, tamper-resistant, and recyclable flexible films for courier bags, protective pouches, and return-friendly packaging, accelerating the segment's expansion.

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales to converters dominate the Europe flexible films market because the fact that manufacturers depend on bulk procurement for cost effectiveness, a reliable supply, and customized specifications. Faster production cycles and quality control are ensured by solid supplier converter partnerships. Direct interaction is preferred by converters when negotiating price stability. These connections are further strengthened by ongoing collaborative development of new film structures.

Online/e-commerce is growing rapidly as consumers want quick comparisons, flexible order quantities, and convenient access to specialty films. Small and mid-sized converters are particularly fond of digital procurement. European procurement cycles are accelerating due to the growth of B2B e-marketplaces. Digital purchasing is also being encouraged by greater pricing and lead time transparency.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

By Regional

Europe leads the flexible films market because of the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries’ high demand and stringent recycling laws. Market growth is fueled by ongoing investments in mono-material innovation and circular packaging. Adoption of lightweight films is increasing due to the region's emphasis on carbon reduction goals. Working together, industry participants and recyclers are improving sustainability performance.

Germany Flexible Films Market Trends

Germany remains a leading market due to its superior food processing industry, cutting-edge converting technologies, and robust industrial base. The nation adopts high-barrier and recyclable film structures quickly. Its robust R&D culture promotes ongoing material innovation. Market positioning is further strengthened by close cooperation with the packaging, pharmaceutical, and automotive industries.

The UK Flexible Films Market Trends

The UK’s market is growing steadily because downgauged and recyclable film formats are preferred by FMCG companies and retailers. Demand is being further supported by the growth of e-commerce and sustainability-focused policies. To achieve recycling targets, the nation is quickly embracing mono-material OE and PP films. The ability to produce domestically is being improved by local converters through growing investments.

Recent Developments

In June 2024, Fraunhofer IAP developed a novel flexible PLA-based film using block copolymers that can be processed on standard LDPE equipment, marking a major step in bio-plastic film commercialization. This new material is at least 80% bio-based and offers reduced energy needs for chemical recycling compared to LDPE.

In August 2025, Cortec launched its Eco Works 100 film, which is 100% biobased and certified compostable by TÜV Austria, enabling fully renewable flexible packaging applications. This new film supports brands aiming to align with circular economy and industrial composting goals.

Top Companies in the Europe Flexible Films Market & Their Offerings:

Amcor plc: A global leader in flexible packaging, headquartered in Switzerland, offering extensive solutions for food, beverage, and healthcare markets across Europe.

A global leader in flexible packaging, headquartered in Switzerland, offering extensive solutions for food, beverage, and healthcare markets across Europe. Mondi plc: A UK- and Austrian-based international packaging and paper group with a strong European presence in flexible films and sustainable solutions.

A UK- and Austrian-based international packaging and paper group with a strong European presence in flexible films and sustainable solutions. Huhtamäki Oyj: A Finnish company providing a wide range of flexible packaging for various industries, holding a leading position in the European films market.

A Finnish company providing a wide range of flexible packaging for various industries, holding a leading position in the European films market. Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH: An Austrian-based key player specializing in flexible packaging for the food, pet food, pharmaceutical, and beverage industries.

An Austrian-based key player specializing in flexible packaging for the food, pet food, pharmaceutical, and beverage industries. Berry Global Group, Inc.: A US-based company with extensive European operations, known for a wide array of packaging solutions, including flexible films.

A US-based company with extensive European operations, known for a wide array of packaging solutions, including flexible films. Sealed Air Corporation: A global provider of protective and high-barrier food packaging solutions, operating significantly within the European market.

A global provider of protective and high-barrier food packaging solutions, operating significantly within the European market. Sonoco Products Company: An international packaging company offering a variety of flexible materials and services, including rollstock and pouches, in Europe



Segment Covered in the Report

By Material Type

Polyethylene (PE) Films LDPE (Low-Density Polyethylene) LLDPE (Linear Low-Density Polyethylene) HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene)

Polypropylene (PP) Films BOPP (Biaxially Oriented PP) CPP (Cast PP)

Biodegradable & Compostable Films PLA (Polylactic Acid) PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoates) Starch Blends

Polyamide (Nylon) Films Polyester (PET) Film Others (PVC, EVOH, Polycarbonate)



By Application

Food Packaging Fresh & Frozen Food Snacks & Confectionery Meat & Dairy Industrial Packaging Pharmaceutical & Medical Packaging

Agricultural Films Mulch Films Greenhouse Films Silage Films

Consumer Goods Packaging

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Construction & Building Films



By End User

Food & Beverage Industry (Dominant)

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Agriculture

E-commerce & Retail Packaging

Consumer Goods & Personal Care

Industrial Goods

Construction & Infrastructure



By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales to Converters

Wholesalers & Distributors

Online / E-commerce

Retail & Specialty Stores

By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe



