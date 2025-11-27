TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EBC-managed band Traveler, known for turning “life’s wounds into songs,” gained attention after placing 3rd on EBC's Listen to the Bands.





Traveller — From Taiwan’s Talent Show to the World Stage

New Album “Kintsugi” Out 11/20 with Japan Debut and a Joint Live with Metal Legends SEX MACHINEGUNS.

After a period filled with touring, writing, and artistic evolution, Traveller is set to release their new album Kintsugi on November 20. Inspired by the Japanese art of repairing pottery with gold—Kintsugi—the concept embraces cracks rather than conceals them. Traveller applies this philosophy to their own journey: wounds are meant to be acknowledged, and breakage is not an end but the beginning of something luminous. The album documents years of impact, imbalance, and recovery, with each track reflecting a moment of fracture and rebirth.



TRAVELLER /JAPAN LIVE

During the release week, Traveller traveled to Tokyo to mark their first international appearance. They performed a joint show at a Japanese Live House with heavy metal veterans SEX MACHINEGUNS, a collaboration symbolizing a dynamic cultural exchange—where new-generation Taiwanese rock energy collided with the legacy of Japanese metal on the same stage.

Live with SEX MACHINEGUNS

Adding to the excitement, Traveller’s collaborative single with SEX MACHINEGUNS, “Judgement”, is officially included on the Kintsugi album.

From Taiwan’s television stage to Japan’s live scene,

Traveller continues to carve their path through authentic songwriting and unfiltered energy.

With Kintsugi allowing broken pieces to shine, and international collaborations expanding their reach— The world is now the band’s next stage.

