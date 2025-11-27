World Mayors Gather in Nanjing, Reach "Nanjing Consensus on River City Development"

NANJING, China, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From November 19 to 21, the "2025 World Mayors Dialogue: Nanjing", hosted by Nanjing Municipal People's Government, took place in Nanjing. Mayors and representatives from sister cities of Brunei, Egypt, Germany, and UNESCO Creative Cities Network cities gathered to discuss urban development through the lens of water, and jointly released the "Nanjing Consensus on Major River Cities Development".

As the host city, Nanjing established a high-level dialogue platform, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the charm of urban development through on-site visits. At the Xiaoxihu Lake Historical Area, guests praised the local "micro-renovation" model, which preserves the street layout and the appearance of old buildings while balancing residents lives with the scenic areas display functions, serving as an international model for historical preservation and community revitalization. Along the Yangtze River, the traces of wild finless porpoises, the clear water, and the high-rise buildings on both banks form a harmonious picture, vividly showcasing Nanjing's ecological conservation achievements. The AI intelligent control and real-time environmental monitoring system of Nanjing Steel Group amazed guests with China's breakthroughs in "smart manufacturing" for carbon reduction and energy efficiency. Additionally, landmarks such as the Nanjing City Wall Museum and the Zhonghua Gate barbican comprehensively demonstrate the city's balanced wisdom in historical inheritance and modern development.

During the event, guests from various countries engaged in in-depth discussions on topics such as urban governance, development trends, and global challenges. Yan Tianlu, Chairman of the Working Committee for the Historical City of Malacca in Malaysia, mentioned the 620th anniversary of Zheng He’s voyages to Malacca, emphasizing the inheritance of Zheng Hes spirit and deepening friendly cooperation under the Belt and Road initiative. Zarko Micin, Mayor of Novi Sad, Serbia, stated that the vision of China-Serbia cooperation is aligned and will continue to bring benefits to the people of both countries.

At the thematic dialogue, Nanjing Vice Mayor Sun Baijun led all participants in reading and releasing the "Nanjing Consensus on Major River Cities Development". The consensus clearly states that cities worldwide will promote the localization of the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, strengthen ecological protection in major river basins, advocate green, low-carbon and circular development models, and work together to address global development challenges.

Though the 2025 World Mayors Dialogue·Nanjing has concluded, the global quest for sustainable urban development continues. Nanjing will further contribute its unique Nanjing strength to the collaborative development of cities worldwide.

Contact: liu yan

Phone: +8601085306017

Email: xs7z_1408@xsmail.jssjw.gov.cn

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8fe74c72-9c14-4a3a-a4e0-e7722855639b