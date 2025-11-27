Humanoid Global Provides Update on Agility Robotics

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to provide an update on Agility Robotics, Inc. (“Agility Robotics”).

On November 20, 2025, Agility Robotics, a Humanoid Global portfolio company, reported that its humanoid robot, Digit, has surpassed 100,000 tote movements in commercial deployment, demonstrating sustained performance in a live logistics environment1. As Agility Robotics scales its systems and benefits from expanded operational data, its technology may help address the labour shortages expected across the manufacturing sector. It is estimated that by 2033, 1.9 million manufacturing jobs in the United States could remain unfilled due to skilled labour shortage2.

“Humanoid robots are beginning to demonstrate practical effectiveness in real industrial settings,” said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global. “Digit’s performance offers an early indication that humanoid systems can deliver measurable operational value, and it suggests that Agility Robotics is progressing ahead of many peers in demonstrating a clear path to return on investment for customers.”

The humanoid robotics sector is projected to represent a $24 trillion global revenue opportunity, with value creation expected to be divided between household and manufacturing applications3. In manufacturing, Agility Robotics aims to capture this revenue opportunity by being among the first humanoid robot providers with commercial deployments.

In household settings, humanoids are expected to perform everyday tasks to support greater convenience and quality of life. On October 28, 2025, 1X Technologies AS (“1X Technologies”) announced the commercial launch of “NEO”, its home humanoid robot designed to bring practical automation into everyday living spaces4. NEO performs domestic tasks such as folding laundry, organizing shelves, and tidying rooms, while assisting with scheduling and household management through its integrated language, audio, and visual intelligence systems.

“The integration of humanoid robots into household environments appears to be advancing sooner than expected,” said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global. “The launch of NEO by 1X Technologies reflects this progression, demonstrating that the technology has already reached a stage of practical application within domestic settings.”

There have also been recent funding rounds closed in the humanoid robotics sector that reflect growing investor attention. Physical Intelligence (PI), Inc. (“Physical Intelligence”) has recently raised $US 600 million in funding at a $US 5.6 billion valuation with participation from Jeff Bezos, Lux Capital, and others5.

Other Corporate Development

The Company entered into a media agency agreement dated July 22, 2025 (the “Agreement”) with an arm’s length firm, Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. (“Global One”). Global One will provide, among other things, digital media and brand awareness, social media management, content creation, and distribution services to the Issuer. The Agreement has an initial term of twelve (12) months that began on August 1, 2025, after the initial term, the contract will automatically transition to a month-to-month agreement. The Issuer will pay Global One a monthly retainer fee of US$4,000, with the initial three (3) month retainer fee of US$12,000 paid upfront upon the date of the Agreement, and the remaining balance paid on a month-to-month basis thereafter. Global One currently holds 333,333 common shares of the Issuer (“Shares”) and 333,333 common share purchase warrants, to purchase an additional 333,333 Shares at a price of $0.35 per Share and expiring on July 24, 2027.

Services provided by Global One will be overseen by Bastien Boulay and he can be reached at 8 Marina Boulevard, #11-01, Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Singapore, 018981, Tel: +1 (877) 219-2281, Email: bastien@globalonemedia.com.

-##-

About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ) (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

Learn more:

https://www.humanoidglobal.ai/

For further information, please contact:

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

finance@humanoidglobal.ai

info@humanoidglobal.ai

(604) 602-0001

CSE:ROBO

OTCQB:RBOHF

FWB:0XM1

ON BEHALF OF MANAGEMENT

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements herein that are not statements of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the Company’s investment and growth strategies; anticipated synergies or operational benefits across Humanoid Global’s portfolio; and the Company’s future plans, objectives, or performance.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “potential,” “plan,” or similar expressions. These statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, including (without limitation) general economic conditions, market volatility, the Company’s ability to identify and complete future investments, regulatory developments, the availability of financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 https://www.agilityrobotics.com/content/digit-moves-over-100k-totes

2 https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/industry/manufacturing-industrial-products/supporting-us-manufacturing-growth-amid-workforce-challenges.html

3 https://www.ark-invest.com/articles/analyst-research/how-ark-is-thinking-about-humanoid-robotics

4 https://www.1x.tech/discover/neo-home-robot

5 https://www.humanoidsdaily.com/feed/physical-intelligence-secures-600-million-to-build-a-universal-robot-brain-hitting-5-6-billion-valuation