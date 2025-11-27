Oceania Hydrogen Market Report 2025-2030: Australia Leads Region Despite Slowdown and High Feasibility-Stage Pipeline

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oceania Hydrogen Market Report - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Oceania, chiefly through Australia, originally positioned itself as a future export powerhouse for low-carbon hydrogen. However, due to project stalls and cancellations in Australia, the region has lost ground over the past year. This reports analyses Oceania's upcoming production capacity, market leaders, and emerging demand sectors to assess whether the region can still reach its ambitious targets.
Oceania is positioning itself as a key export hub for low-carbon hydrogen, targeting markets such as North and Southeast Asia. Australia, in particular, is leveraging its vast renewable resources and policy incentives to advance large-scale projects toward final investment decisions. Only three countries in the region, namely, Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea, are actively investing in low-carbon hydrogen.
Australia accounts for 99% of the total regional capacity, spread across more than 170 projects, underscoring its dominant role in shaping Oceania's hydrogen landscape. The majority of Oceania's expected 2030 hydrogen capacity remains in the pipeline, with 44% in feasibility, 19% in FEED, 36% in approval, and, so far, only 1% in construction. Additionally, in Australia, 24 hydrogen projects have been stalled, and 29 cancelled entirely. As a result, the deliverability of the region's export targets carries uncertainty.
Key Highlights
- Australia continues to dominate regional capacity. However, in the last year, the region has slipped from fourth to fifth place globally for active and upcoming capacity, as several large-scale developments reduced near-term volumes.
- This slowdown has significantly altered the pipeline in the last year, as 44% of the expected 2030 capacity remains in the feasibility stage, as developers reassess timelines and investment commitments.
- Sub-national governments remain central to Australia's hydrogen rollout. However, the effective cancellation of the South Australia Hydrogen Jobs Plan, which cost nearly AUD90m in public funds, illustrates growing execution risks linked to cost inflation and shifting political priorities.
Report Scope
- Oceania's hydrogen market in a global context
- Key regional projects
- Low-carbon hydrogen competitiveness drivers in Oceania
- Leading countries in Oceania for low-carbon hydrogen production
- Key companies and future leaders operating in Oceania's hydrogen market
- Intended use sectors for Oceanian hydrogen
- Hydrogen policies, strategies, and funding initiatives related to hydrogen in Oceania
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Executive summary
- Snapshot of the low-carbon hydrogen market
- Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market
- World's largest upcoming hydrogen projects up to 2030
- Oceania's largest upcoming hydrogen projects up to 2030
- Oceania in a global context
- Oceania's low-carbon hydrogen capacity by development stage
- Regional low-carbon hydrogen market
- Low-carbon hydrogen competitiveness drivers
- Key players for low-carbon hydrogen capacity in Oceania
- Hydrogen capacity low-case and high-case scenarios
- Demand in Key Application Areas
- Target end-use industries for low-carbon hydrogen in Oceania
- Transportation
- Low-carbon ammonia
- Oceania's largest low-carbon ammonia projects
- Synthetic fuels
- Hydrogen pipelines and gas blending projects
- Policies, Projects, and Key Players
- Hydrogen production targets by country
- Hydrogen policies: Australia
- Hydrogen policies: New Zealand
- Sub-national hydrogen policies
- International trade agreements and partnerships
