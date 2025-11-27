Oceania Hydrogen Market Report 2025-2030: Australia Leads Region Despite Slowdown and High Feasibility-Stage Pipeline

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oceania Hydrogen Market Report - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Oceania, chiefly through Australia, originally positioned itself as a future export powerhouse for low-carbon hydrogen. However, due to project stalls and cancellations in Australia, the region has lost ground over the past year. This reports analyses Oceania's upcoming production capacity, market leaders, and emerging demand sectors to assess whether the region can still reach its ambitious targets.



Oceania is positioning itself as a key export hub for low-carbon hydrogen, targeting markets such as North and Southeast Asia. Australia, in particular, is leveraging its vast renewable resources and policy incentives to advance large-scale projects toward final investment decisions. Only three countries in the region, namely, Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea, are actively investing in low-carbon hydrogen.

Australia accounts for 99% of the total regional capacity, spread across more than 170 projects, underscoring its dominant role in shaping Oceania's hydrogen landscape. The majority of Oceania's expected 2030 hydrogen capacity remains in the pipeline, with 44% in feasibility, 19% in FEED, 36% in approval, and, so far, only 1% in construction. Additionally, in Australia, 24 hydrogen projects have been stalled, and 29 cancelled entirely. As a result, the deliverability of the region's export targets carries uncertainty.



Key Highlights

Australia continues to dominate regional capacity. However, in the last year, the region has slipped from fourth to fifth place globally for active and upcoming capacity, as several large-scale developments reduced near-term volumes.

This slowdown has significantly altered the pipeline in the last year, as 44% of the expected 2030 capacity remains in the feasibility stage, as developers reassess timelines and investment commitments.

Sub-national governments remain central to Australia's hydrogen rollout. However, the effective cancellation of the South Australia Hydrogen Jobs Plan, which cost nearly AUD90m in public funds, illustrates growing execution risks linked to cost inflation and shifting political priorities.

Report Scope

Oceania's hydrogen market in a global context

Key regional projects

Low-carbon hydrogen competitiveness drivers in Oceania

Leading countries in Oceania for low-carbon hydrogen production

Key companies and future leaders operating in Oceania's hydrogen market

Intended use sectors for Oceanian hydrogen

Hydrogen policies, strategies, and funding initiatives related to hydrogen in Oceania

Reasons to Buy

Identify the market trends within the region and key players in hydrogen technologies.

Develop market insight of current, in development and announced capacity and latest trends of the sector.

Understand the region's different scenarios for 2030 based on the likeliness of the projects.

Look at the demand in key application areas across the region

Facilitate the understanding of how the low-carbon hydrogen market is progressing in the region, including an analysis of project stalls and cancellations.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Executive summary

Snapshot of the low-carbon hydrogen market

Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market

World's largest upcoming hydrogen projects up to 2030

Oceania's largest upcoming hydrogen projects up to 2030

Oceania in a global context

Oceania's low-carbon hydrogen capacity by development stage

Regional low-carbon hydrogen market

Low-carbon hydrogen competitiveness drivers

Key players for low-carbon hydrogen capacity in Oceania

Hydrogen capacity low-case and high-case scenarios

Demand in Key Application Areas

Target end-use industries for low-carbon hydrogen in Oceania

Transportation

Low-carbon ammonia

Oceania's largest low-carbon ammonia projects

Synthetic fuels

Hydrogen pipelines and gas blending projects

Policies, Projects, and Key Players

Hydrogen production targets by country

Hydrogen policies: Australia

Hydrogen policies: New Zealand

Sub-national hydrogen policies

International trade agreements and partnerships

Contact the Publisher

Companies Featured

CWP Global

Intercontinental Energy Corp

Climate Impact Corp

Korea Zinc Co Ltd

Aqua Aerem Pty Ltd

Hydrogen Utility Pty Ltd

Oakajee Energy Pty Ltd

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners KS

H2U Group

BP Plc

Korea Electric Power Corp

Progressive Energy Ltd

Samsung C&T Corp

Infinite Green Energy Pty Ltd

Woodside Energy Group Ltd

BP Plc

Kinara Power Pty Ltd

Pilot Energy Ltd

Allied Green Ammonia Pty Ltd

Engie SA

Edify Energy Pty Ltd

NH3 Clean Energy Ltd

Warradarge Energy Pty Ltd Orica Ltd

Fenix Resources

Fortescue Future Industries (FFI)

Janus Electric Holdings Ltd

Mitsubishi Corp

AMSL Aero Pty Ltd

TR Group

Global Bus Ventures

Toyota NZ

Channel Infrastructure (CHI)

Australian Gas Infrastructure Group

Singapore Power International Pte Ltd

Linde Plc

APA Group

Energy Estate Pty Ltd

First Gas Ltd

Woodside Energy Ltd

Japan SuisoEnergy Co Ltd

The Kansai Electric Power Company Inc

