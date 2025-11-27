Decarbonizing the Chemical Industry Research Report 2025: Electrification and Process Efficiency for Short-term Emission Reductions and Scaling Up CCUS, Low-carbon Hydrogen, and Alternative Feedstocks

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decarbonizing the Chemical Industry - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the IEA, the chemical industry is the largest industrial energy consumer and the third-largest industry in terms of direct CO2 emissions. The industry is highly dependent on fossil fuels both as an energy source and a feedstock for chemical production. In addition, high energy requirements make chemical emissions hard-to-abate. Given that chemicals are in approximately 95% of manufactured goods, it is of the utmost importance to decarbonize the industry to achieve net-zero.



This report assesses the suitability of energy transition technologies and strategies, including process efficiency, electrification, alternative feedstocks, hydrogen, and CCUS, all of which have significant decarbonization potential for chemicals. Additionally, this report also presents an overview of emissions performance, as well as both interim climate and net-zero targets across key chemical companies. This provides an outlook on industry progress towards net-zero.

Technologies that can help the industry achieve decarbonization will become commercially viable at different times, influenced by varying levels of technological maturity, existing industrial applications, and market demand. Many energy transition technologies are still emerging and remain expensive. Even when technology costs decrease, scaling up production and developing the necessary infrastructure for industry-wide decarbonization may require significant time and investment. Challenging market conditions can exacerbate this.

The decarbonization technologies identified within this report can be broken down into strategies that provide near and long-term emissions reduction. Short-term emission reduction will focus on electrification to reduce emissions and on improving process efficiencies to reduce energy demand. However, decarbonization objectives cannot be met by simply increasing efficiency, and although some processes can be electrified, the majority of energy requirements for chemical production cannot rely on electrification alone. As such, long-term emission reductions will be achieved through CCUS, low-carbon hydrogen, and biomass and waste feedstocks.



Key Highlights

The industry is the largest industrial energy consumer and the third-largest industry subsector in terms of direct CO2 emissions.

According to the IEA, despite forecasted growth in demand for the industry's outputs, its emissions must peak in the next few years and decline by around 15% relative to current levels by 2030 to get on track with the NZE Scenario.

Most chemical companies are targeting 2050 as the year to achieve net-zero. Notably, Reliance Industries has set an ambitious goal to become Net Carbon Zero by 2035.

Due to the industry's dependence on hydrocarbons for feedstock and energy, CCUS is seen as a priority technology for the industry's current decarbonization efforts.

As of 2024, CCUS capacity for the chemicals industry accounted for 1.8mtpa.

Similarly, low-carbon hydrogen, from renewable sources or through carbon capture, has the potential to decarbonize the chemical industry by replacing grey hydrogen as a feedstock or as an alternative energy source instead of traditional hydrocarbons.

The capacity of low-carbon hydrogen allocated to chemicals is predicted to grow at a substantial pace from 2025 to 2030, reaching over 2.3mpta

Report Scope

Overview of chemical emissions, global chemical production, and what the net-zero scenario for chemicals looks like

Net-zero targets for selected chemical companies

Analysis of chemical companies' interim emissions targets

Chemical companies' Scope 1 and 2 emissions data

Analysis of different decarbonization technologies (process efficiency, electrification, CCUS, alternative feedstocks, hydrogen), including an assessment of their development stage and suitability for the chemicals industry

Macroeconomic challenges facing the decarbonization of chemicals

Case study examples of decarbonization technologies being used within the chemicals industry

Reasons to Buy

Identify the market trends within the industry and assess what the biggest players in chemicals are doing to reduce emissions.

Develop market insight of the major technologies used to decarbonize the industry, including an assessment of their development stage and suitability for the chemical industry, alongside the drivers and barriers to their implementation.

Facilitate the understanding of what is happening within hard-to-abate industries as they look to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chemical Emissions

The chemical industry's contribution to global CO2 emissions

Chemical companies' net-zero and emissions targets

Net-zero targets for chemical companies

Interim emission targets

Decarbonization strategies in the chemical industry

Key decarbonization technologies in the chemical industry

Assessment of the suitability of technologies for decarbonizing chemicals

Challenges to decarbonizing chemicals

Process efficiency

Achieving improved process efficiency in chemicals

Process efficiency case studies

Electrification

The increasing electrification of the chemical industry

Electrification case studies

Alternative Feedstocks

The potential of alternative feedstocks for chemicals

Alternative feedstocks case studies

Hydrogen

The chemical industry as a key end-user of low-carbon hydrogen

Low-carbon ammonia and methanol production is on the rise

Key countries exploring low-carbon hydrogen for chemicals

Largest upcoming low-carbon hydrogen projects targeting chemicals

Hydrogen case studies

CCUS

Role of CCUS in decarbonizing chemicals

Largest carbon capture projects dedicated to the chemical industry

CCUS case studies

Companies Featured

Air Liquide

BASF

Dow

ExxonMobil

Formosa Plastics

INEOS

LG Chem

Linde

LyondellBasell

Mitsubishi Chemical

PetroChina

Reliance Industries

SABIC

Sinopec

Yara

CEFIC

Evonik

Clariant

Econic Technologies

Citrine Informatics

Greenback Recycling Technologies

Enval

Technip Energies

Vattenfall

Ecolab

Low Carbon

China National Coal Group

Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum

Lake Charles Methanol

Roskhim

BIA Energy

CF Industries

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

OCOchem

Genomatica

Sumitomo Chemicals

LanzaTech

SEKISUI Chemical

OMV

Neste

Braskem

IEA

RMI

Enagas

Eni SpA

GazelEnergie

Terega

Cummins

EcoSolifer

European Energy

Meyer Burger Technology

Equnior

ADNOC

ENEOS

Mitsui & Co

Enertag

Nicholas Holdings

Allied Green Ammonia

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Uniper

