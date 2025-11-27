Taiwan General Insurance Market Trends and Opportunity Forecasts Report 2025: KPIs Across Gross Written Premium, Penetration, and Premium Ceded and Cession Rates 2020-2029

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan (Province of China) General Insurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into Taiwan (Province of China)'s general insurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2020-24) and forecast period (2025-29).



The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Taiwan (Province of China)'s economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in Taiwan (Province of China). The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of Taiwan (Province of China)'s general insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of Taiwan (Province of China)'s economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities.

Taiwan (Province of China)'s insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing, and capital requirements.

Taiwan (Province of China)'s general insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.

Taiwan (Province of China)'s general reinsurance business' market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

Distribution channels deployed by Taiwan (Province of China)'s general insurers.

Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.

Report Scope

It provides historical values for Taiwan (Province of China)'s general insurance segment for the report's 2020-24 review period, and projected figures for the 2025-29 forecast period.

It profiles the top general insurance companies in Taiwan (Province of China) and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Trends and KPIs

Line of Business

Distribution Channel

Deals and Jobs

Reinsurance

Appendix

Competitive Landscape

Fubon Insurance

Cathay Century Insurance

Shin Kong Fire and Marine Insurance

Tokio Marine Newa Insurance

Mingtai Fire and Marine Insurance

Hotai Property Insurance

South China Insurance

Union Insurance

The Taian Insurance

Chung Kuo Insurance

Nan Shan General Insurance

The First Insurance

Taiwan Fire and Marine Insurance

Chubb Property and Casualty Insurance

CTBC Insurance

AIG Asia Pacific Insurance

Euler Hermes

Coface Taiwan

Cardif Assurance Vie

