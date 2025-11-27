Personalization in Retail and Apparel Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Retailers Must Innovate to Align with Health & Wellness Trends Appealing to Young Consumers

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Personalization in Retail and Apparel 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Although personalization has been present in retail for decades, it has become more prevalent and important to consumers in recent years, tied to the rise of online shopping. Instore shopping experiences can easily be made more personal, such as through interactions with staff, but retailers have had to innovate to create personalization online.



Consumers are increasingly individualistic, especially Gen Z, and want products targeted to their needs and goals. These consumers are often willing to pay a premium for such items. This is another driver of increased interest in personalized products, although this is not a new phenomenon, such as with tailored clothing. Personalized products are especially prevalent in the health and beauty, due to the links to the health & wellness trend, which is also particularly important to young consumers.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Retail trends

Technology trends

Industry Analysis

Use Cases

Timeline

Value Chain

Retail Channel

Data processes

Outcomes

Companies

Retail Sector Scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

About the Analyst

Companies Featured

Adidas

Aesop

Amazon

AO

Apple

ASOS

Best Buy

Bloomingdales

Boots

Carrefour

Converse

Crocs

Currys

Dermatica

Doji

DUSK

Fabletics

Function of Beauty

Giant Eagle

H&M

IKEA

Instacart

Jo Malone

John Lewis

Kroger

Levi's

LookFantastic

Lululemon

Macy's

Marks & Spencer

Monica Vinader

Moonpig.com

Nike

Nordstrom

Not On The High Street

Ralph Lauren

Sainsbury's

Sephora

Shein

Skin + Me

Space NK

Stitch Fix

Target

Tesco

Toolstation

Uniqlo

Waitrose

Walgreens

Walmart

Wayfair

Zalando

Zegna

