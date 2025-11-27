Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Opportunity Forecast Report 2025: 7MM Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2034, Driven by New Biologics and Small-Molecule Launches Including Sonelokimab and Povorcitinib

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS): Opportunity Analysis and Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the HS market through 2034.



Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is a chronic inflammatory skin condition with multifactorial etiology. Although its pathogenesis is not fully known, current evidence implicates genetic susceptibility, hormonal influences, environmental and lifestyle factors, microbial involvement, and immune dysregulation as central to disease initiation and propagation. These elements interact within a vulnerable follicular environment, culminating in the characteristic clinical features of HS.



The HS market across the 7MM was valued at $1.84 billion in 2024. Over the 10-year forecast period, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6%, reaching $7.80 billion by 2034. The major driver for this growth will be the launch of several pipeline agents including the introduction of new biologics and small molecules, including MoonLake Therapeutics' sonelokimab and Incyte's povorcitnib.



Key Highlights

Report deliverables include a Pdf report and Excel-based forecast model

Forecasts includes the 7MM

Forecasts covers from 2024-2034

Scope

Overview of HS, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized HS treatment market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2024 to 2034.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the HS therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for HS treatment. The most promising candidates in Phase III and Phase IIb development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global HS therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Pipeline analysis: Emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Contents

1.2. Abbreviations

1.3. Related Reports



2. Executive Summary



3. Disease Overview

3.1. Overview of Hidradenitis Suppurativa

3.2. Etiology of HS

3.3. Pathophysiology of HS

3.4. Classification of HS

3.5. Diagnostic Paradigm

3.6. HS SWOT Analysis



4. Epidemiology

4.1. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HS, Both Sexes, Ages ?18 Years, 2024-34

4.2. Age-Specific Trends in Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HS, Both Sexes, 2024

4.3. Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HS, Ages ?18 Years, 2024

4.4. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HS by Hurley's Classification, Ages ?18 Years, Both Sexes, 2024

4.5. Sources and Methodology for HS Prevalence

4.6. Sources and Methodology for HS Severity by Hurley's Classification

4.7. Sources and Methodology for HS



5. Current Treatment Options

5.1. Treatment Paradigm (1/2)

5.2. Treatment Paradigm (2/2)

5.3. Current Treatments for HS

5.4. Product Profile: Humira (adalimumab)

5.5. Product Profile: Cosentyx (secukinumab)

5.6. Product Profile: Bimzelx (bimekizumab)

5.7. Product Profile: Biologics

5.8. Product Profile: Triamcinolone Acetonide

5.9. Product Profile: Dapsone

5.10. Product Profile: Cyclosporine

5.11. Product Profile: Anti-inflammatory therapies



6. Unmet Needs and Opportunities

6.1. Unmet Needs in HS

6.2. Diagnostic Delay and Early Disease Recognition

6.3. Need for Therapies with Greater Efficacy in Moderate to Severe HS

6.4. Need for Therapies Targeting Early-Stage Pre-Nodular Disease

6.5. Poor Patient Quality of Life and Psychosocial Burden



7. R&D Strategies

7.1. Trends in Clinical Trial Design in HS (1/2)

7.2. Trends in Clinical Trial Design in HS (2/2)

7.3. Trends in Deal-Making in HS

7.4. Top 10 Deals for HS



8. Pipeline Assessment

8.1. HS Pipeline Overview

8.2. Late-Stage Pipeline Agents for HS (1/2)

8.3. Late-Stage Pipeline Agents for HS (2/2)

8.4. Product Profile: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics' sonelokimab

8.5. Product Profile: Sanofi's brivekimab (SAR-442970)

8.6. Product Profile: Sanofi's amlitelimab

8.7. Product Profile: AbbVie's Rinvoq (upadacitinib)

8.8. Product Profile: Incyte's povorcitinib

8.9. Product Profile: Incyte's Opzelura (ruxolitinib)

8.10. Product Profile: Novartis' remibrutinib

8.11. Product Profile: AbbVie's lutikizumab

8.12. Product Profile: Boehringer Ingelheim's spesolimab

8.13. Product Profile: Sanofi's KT-474 (SAR444656)

8.14. Product Profile: Insmed's brensocatib

8.15. Product Profile: Janssen's eltrekibart

8.16. Clinical Trials in the HS Space



9. Market Outlook

9.1. HS Market Forecast (1/2)

9.2. HS Market Forecast (2/2)

9.3. Global Market Drivers and Barriers



