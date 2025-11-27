Jewellery Through the Ages: Timeless Treasures Take Centre Stage at Timeline’s December Auction

HARWICH, United Kingdom, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This December, TimeLine Auctions invites global audiences to embark on an extraordinary journey through 100,000 years of human expression, identity and craftsmanship, told through the enduring language of jewellery. From the earliest shell beads worn by prehistoric peoples to the refined gold masterpieces of ancient and medieval civilisations, the story of jewellery reaches far deeper into the past than many realise.

Jewellery has always signified more than simple decoration. Across cultures and eras, it has served as a defining symbol of status, devotion, memory, heritage and artistic excellence. TimeLine’s 2–6 December 2025 auction brings this sweeping narrative to life with an exceptional lineup of museum-quality pieces, each one revealing the creativity and sophistication of the society from which it emerged.

The human fascination with self-adornment can be traced back around 100,000 years. Pierced Nassarius shells found in caves across Israel, Algeria and Morocco represent the earliest known personal ornaments. Over time, materials evolved dramatically: Mesopotamian gold, Egyptian filigree, Roman gemstone intaglios, Viking metalwork, Byzantine devotional rings and Renaissance enamel all illustrate the progression of technique and global influence.

TimeLine’s opening session on 2 December showcases remarkable highlights, including:

A superb Bactrian gold pendant with an agate cabochon (4th–2nd century BC)

A Romano-Egyptian gold ring featuring a garnet duck intaglio, symbolising renewal (1st centuryBC–1st century AD)

A finely carved Roman sard intaglio of a panther, both classical and stylish (1st century AD)

A Roman spiral-twisted gold bracelet with a central bezel, elegant and modern in appearance (2nd–3rd century AD)

A striking Roman garnet gemstone depicting Empress Julia Domna

An exceptional Migration Period gold ring with impressive presence (4th–5th century AD)

A Byzantine gold ring inscribed “belonging to Mary and Eutropius”

A richly textured Seljuk braided gold bracelet (11th–13th century AD)

The ‘Otterington Hall’ medieval gold ring, discovered in 2024 and declared a National Treasure• A charming Renaissance gold and enamel ring with a vivid ruby





This auction represents a rare opportunity to acquire pieces that embody the history of humanity itself. Held live at The Court House, 363 Main Road, Harwich, Essex, with worldwide online bidding available, the event promises to be a defining moment for collectors and institutions alike.

