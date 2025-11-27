Endometriosis Market Analysis and Sales Forecast to 2034 - Leveraging Robust Pipeline Products, Tapping Into Emerging Markets, and Forming Strategic Partnerships

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endometriosis: 68-Market Analysis and Sales Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Across the 68 markets, sales in the endometriosis market were $1.5 billion in 2024, growing to $4.6 billion in 2034. The seven major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan) represent approximately 37.5% and 45.9% in 68-market sales in 2024 and 2034, respectively.



Scope

This publication is an expanded version of the Excel model containing the patient-based forecast sales for endometriosis, covered in the analyst's report "Endometriosis: Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2034", published in June 2025. In addition to patient based forecast sales data for the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan), this report contains sales forecast extrapolations for an additional 60 geographical markets (60M), totaling 68 markets (68M).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 68M summary statistics



2 Key 7MM events driving the 68M forecast extrapolation

2.1 Abbreviations

2.2 Methodology

2.3 Primary research - key opinion leaders interviewed for this report



3 Primary research

Companies Featured

AbAstraZeneca

Abbvie

Debiopharma

Myovant Science

Abbott

Neurocine Biosciences

Sumitomo

Ipsen

Sanofi

Hope Medicine

Bayer

Pfizer

Kissei

ASKA Pharmacutical

Gedeon Richter

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ihrt0r

