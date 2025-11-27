Announcement on the registration of share capital increase in Commercial Register

Previously (10.11.2025), the fund has notified the stock exchange, based on the authorizations received from the General Meeting of the Shareholders, of conducting a directed offering of the fund's shares and increasing the share capital by issuing 84,506 new ordinary shares. All new shares issued based on the resolution of the supervisory board were subscribed, and the new share capital was entered in the Commercial Register on 27.11.2025.

The new amount of the fund’s registered share capital is 115,248,460 euros, which is divided into 11,524,846 shares with a nominal value of 10 euros.

Viljar Arakas

Member of the management board

Phone 655 9515

E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee