Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Report 2025: A $2.36 Billion Market by 2030 Featuring Tamara, Tabby, Spotti, Postpay, Telr, Cashew Payments, Mastercard, Visa, Affirm, Zippay

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q3 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The BNPL payment market in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by 13.5% on annual basis to reach US$1.48 billion in 2025. The BNPL market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 23.0%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2025-2030. By the end of 2030, the BNPL sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 1.31 billion to approximately USD 2.36 billion.



The BNPL market in Saudi Arabia is set to expand significantly, driven by rapid digitalization, changing consumer preferences, and increasing competition among providers. The growing comfort with digital transactions, particularly among younger demographics, has made BNPL a preferred alternative to traditional credit options. As a result, retailers and financial service providers are integrating BNPL solutions to cater to this demand, fostering greater adoption and reshaping payment behaviors in the country.



Over the next few years, the competitive landscape will continue evolving, with local and international players enhancing their offerings to gain market share. While innovation and expansion will provide consumers with more flexible payment solutions, regulatory oversight will be crucial in ensuring responsible lending practices. As BNPL services become more mainstream, a balanced approach between market growth and financial stability will be key to the sector's long-term sustainability in Saudi Arabia.

The BNPL market in Saudi Arabia is undergoing significant expansion, driven by established players such as Tamara and Tabby, alongside new entrants such as Postpay and Spotti. Strategic acquisitions and product launches, such as Tamara's acquisition of PayTabs and ToYou's entry into BNPL, indicate a competitive and evolving landscape. As the market matures, providers will likely focus on enhancing their technological capabilities and forming new partnerships to differentiate their offerings and capture a larger share of the growing consumer base.

Current State of the BNPL Market

The BNPL market in Saudi Arabia has experienced rapid growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for flexible payment solutions and digital commerce expansion. Local players such as Tamara and Tabby have established strong market positions by partnering with major retailers, while international entrants such as Postpay and Spotti have intensified competition. As BNPL adoption rises, the market continues to evolve, with more players offering installment-based financing options across various sectors, including fashion, electronics, and travel.

The sector is expected to maintain strong growth in the coming years. The regulatory environment is also evolving, with the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) introducing new guidelines to ensure consumer protection and financial stability. As digital payment adoption increases and consumer preferences shift towards interest-free installment options, the BNPL market is set to play a more significant role in the country's retail and financial ecosystem.

Key Players and New Entrants

Saudi Arabia's BNPL market is led by prominent local players such as Tamara and Tabby, who have secured strong partnerships with major retailers and e-commerce platforms. These companies offer flexible installment options, catering to a growing consumer base seeking alternatives to traditional credit. International players such as Postpay and Spotti have also entered the market, increasing competition and diversifying the available BNPL solutions for Saudi consumers.

New entrants and financial institutions are actively exploring BNPL opportunities to capitalize on the sector's rapid expansion. The launch of BNPL services by ToYou, a Saudi-based super app, in 2023 highlights the increasing interest from digital platforms in integrating installment-based payments. Additionally, Tamara's acquisition of PayTabs in 2024 signals a shift towards consolidation and infrastructure enhancement, indicating that competition will continue to drive innovation in the BNPL space over the coming years.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

The Saudi BNPL market has seen significant developments through strategic acquisitions and product launches to strengthen market positions and expand service capabilities. In early 2024, Tamara's acquisition of PayTabs marked a major step in enhancing its payment processing infrastructure, allowing it to offer more seamless transactions and broaden its service offerings. This move reflects the growing emphasis on improving operational efficiency and scaling BNPL services in the country's digital payment ecosystem.

Rapid Adoption of BNPL Services

Saudi Arabia is witnessing a significant increase in the adoption of BNPL services. This growth is evident as consumers increasingly prefer flexible payment options over traditional credit methods. Local BNPL providers such as Tamara and Tabby have gained substantial traction by partnering with numerous retailers across various sectors, including fashion, electronics, and home goods. These partnerships have made BNPL options more accessible to a broad consumer base.

This growth is likely to be fueled by ongoing digital transformation initiatives and consumers' increasing preference for cashless transactions.

Demographic Shifts Favoring BNPL Usage

Younger demographics, particularly Millennials and Generation Z, are increasingly utilizing BNPL services in Saudi Arabia. These tech-savvy consumers prefer alternative payment methods that offer flexibility and convenience over traditional credit options.

Younger consumers' preference for BNPL is driven by their comfort with digital platforms and desire for financial products that align with their spending habits. Managing expenses without incurring interest charges makes BNPL an attractive option for this demographic. Additionally, the widespread use of smartphones and the internet facilitates easy access to BNPL services.

As the purchasing power of younger consumers increases, BNPL usage is expected to rise correspondingly. Merchants will likely integrate BNPL options more prominently to cater to this growing demand, potentially leading to higher sales volumes and increased customer loyalty. However, providers must promote responsible spending to prevent over-indebtedness among young consumers.

Expansion of BNPL Providers and Services

The BNPL landscape in Saudi Arabia is becoming increasingly competitive, with both local and international players entering the market. Companies such as Tamara, Tabby, Spotti, Postpay, and Telr have established a presence, offering various BNPL solutions to consumers.

The burgeoning e-commerce market and the increasing demand for flexible payment options have attracted BNPL providers to Saudi Arabia. The country's relatively low credit card penetration presents an opportunity for BNPL services to fill the credit access gap. Additionally, the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia has made it essential for all BNPL enterprises to obtain a permit, ensuring a regulated environment that encourages new entrants.

The competitive landscape is expected to drive innovation among BNPL providers, leading to more tailored and diverse offerings. Consumers will benefit from a wider array of payment solutions, potentially increasing overall spending and further stimulating the retail sector. However, increased competition may also lead to consolidation in the market as providers strive for profitability and market share.

Scope



Saudi Arabia BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Revenues

Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics

Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base

Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

Saudi Arabia BNPL by Purpose

Convenience - Short Term Loans

Credit - Long Term Loans

Saudi Arabia BNPL by Business Model

Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)

Three-Party BNPL Offering

Saudi Arabia BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem

Open Loop System

Closed Loop System

Saudi Arabia BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis

Standalone

Banks & Payment Service Providers

Marketplaces

Saudi Arabia BNPL Analysis by Channel

Online Channel

POS Channel

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later in Media and Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Sales Uplift by Product Category

Share by Age Group

Share by Income

Share by Gender

Adoption Rationale

Monthly Expense Segments

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

Tamara

Tabby

Spotti

Postpay

Telr

Cashew Payments

Mastercard

Visa

Affirm Inc.

Zippay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvzk41

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.