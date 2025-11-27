Divexa Exchange Expands Its Web3 Ecosystem With New Cross-Chain Tools

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Divexa Exchange today announced a major extension of its Web3 ecosystem, introducing new multi-chain capabilities, advanced token discovery tools, and modular developer integrations. The upgrade strengthens the platform’s mission to deliver secure, intelligent, and globally accessible digital-asset services for users.
Enhanced Web3 Capabilities
The newly expanded ecosystem includes:
- Multi-chain Web3 wallet enhancements enabling smoother cross-chain asset movement
- Modular APIs for developers and ecosystem partners
- Refined token listing and discovery framework for emerging Web3 assets
- Advanced on-chain transparency tools offering deeper real-time insights
Together, these upgrades create a unified environment where users can access trading, Web3 utilities, and ecosystem tools within a single secure platform.
Strategic Vision
According to Grant Ellison, Director of Global Strategy at Divexa Exchange,
“This Web3 expansion marks a meaningful step toward building a more intelligent and interconnected digital ecosystem. By strengthening multi-chain access and improving interoperability, we are creating the foundation for a more open and future-ready Web3 landscape.”
- Security and Compliance by Design
- The expansion is reinforced by Divexa Exchange’s global security architecture, which includes:
- Multi-layer encryption
- Cold & hot wallet separation
- Real-time threat monitoring
- Proof of Reserves (PoR) transparency
Divexa Exchange also maintains licensing alignment across multiple jurisdictions, ensuring a compliant and trustworthy environment for Web3 growth.
A Complete Digital Gateway
With expanded Web3 capabilities and enhanced developer infrastructure, Divexa Exchange continues advancing toward its vision of becoming the world’s most secure, intelligent, and user-centric digital-asset gateway.
About Divexa Exchange
Divexa Exchange is a global digital-asset trading platform offering secure, efficient, and intelligent one-stop services to users worldwide. Its ecosystem includes derivatives and spot trading, new token listings, conservative yield products, and advanced Web3 tools. Supported by bank-grade security, real-time threat monitoring, Proof of Reserves, and strict global compliance standards, Divexa Exchange is committed to enabling safe and confident participation in digital finance.
Website: https://divexa.com
