WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

27 November 2025

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”)

Directorship Changes

The Issuer wishes to announce that Rhys Owens has resigned as a Director of the Issuer and that Margaret McCarthy has been appointed as a Director of the Issuer, in each case with effect from 27 November 2025.

As at the date hereof, the Directors of the Issuer are as follows:

Bryan Governey;

Fergal Molony;

Margaret McCarthy; and Sarah Warr.

Terms used in this announcement but not defined shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 25 September 2025.