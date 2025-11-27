WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
27 November 2025
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”)
Directorship Changes
The Issuer wishes to announce that Rhys Owens has resigned as a Director of the Issuer and that Margaret McCarthy has been appointed as a Director of the Issuer, in each case with effect from 27 November 2025.
As at the date hereof, the Directors of the Issuer are as follows:
Bryan Governey;
Fergal Molony;
Margaret McCarthy; and Sarah Warr.
Terms used in this announcement but not defined shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 25 September 2025.
For further information please contact europesupport@wisdomtree.com