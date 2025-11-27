Swiss Security Pioneer 3D AG Launches soorce3D to Accelerate the Circular Economy and Enable EU Digital Product Passport Compliance

BAAR, Switzerland, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D AG , a Swiss security company with over 35 years of experience protecting product and currency integrity, has launched soorce3D , a blockchain-based product traceability platform that enables manufacturers to confidently prepare for the European Union's upcoming Digital Product Passport (DPP) requirements and comply with emerging regulations worldwide. The soorce3D platform enables secure digital replication of each product in a manufacturer's inventory and connects the physical product to its verified digital record via a tamper-evident hologram label. The 3D AG custom hologram labels utilize proprietary optical structures fused with an embedded NFC chip, ensuring the physical label is destroyed if separation from the legitimate product is attempted, rendering the associated digital passport permanently invalid.

Beginning in 2027, nearly all products sold in the European Union will require a DPP. This digital tool, mapped to each individual product unit, will store comprehensive information about the product's lifecycle, including material origins, manufacturing data, environmental impact, repairability, recyclability, ownership history, and proof of authenticity.

The new regulation represents one of the most significant disruptions in manufacturing and supply chain management in recent decades and poses potential challenges for companies that implement too hastily or too late. The DPP requirements will be implemented in phases. Textile producers will have to comply by 2027, followed by consumer electronics, batteries, and the other product categories in subsequent years, with the regulation eventually expanding to cover all goods sold in the EU.

For any manufacturer, importer, or distributor failing to meet the phased 2027 DPP deadline, the results are immediate, severe, and financial. Non-compliance is not a simple problem; it is a complete stop to sales within the European Union.

The most critical penalty is being denied market entry. Products lacking a required, verified DPP or those with insufficient, untraceable data will likely be blocked at EU borders and removed from distribution channels by national agencies. The consequence is clear: No DPP, No Entry.

These compliance failures bring very large financial penalties. The Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), which mandates the DPP, empowers EU Member States to impose massive fines. Non-compliant companies face penalties comparable to those seen for severe data protection violations, potentially reaching up to €20 million or 4% of a company’s total global annual turnover, whichever is higher.

Leading EU nations are already demonstrating a strict approach to transparency. For instance, France’s AGEC Law (Anti Waste Law for a Circular Economy) already enforces strict traceability and sustainability disclosures for sectors like textiles and imposes fines up to €15,000 per violation. This national history signals that authorities are ready and equipped to enforce the DPP mandate across all targeted sectors, ensuring that fragmented or non secure data is penalized.

Beyond these penalties, manufacturers without a robust, blockchain secured solution risk massive shipping delays, reputational collapse, and exposure to costly legal action from business partners. Delaying implementation is not saving money; it is incurring a future financial disaster. soorce3D provides the tamper proof security and verified data chain necessary to confidently bypass these risks and transform compliance into a foundation for growth.

The European Union's 2027 mandate for Digital Product Passports presents manufacturers worldwide with an unprecedented challenge. Companies must fundamentally transform how they collect, secure, and share product data, a shift that affects everything from IT infrastructure to data acquisition across complex global supply chains. With many organizations facing significant uncertainty about how to comply, the need for a clear, robust, and reliable solution has never been more urgent.

The soorce3D platform addresses one of the key challenges of the regulation: linking a real-world product with a digital record that cannot be altered or copied. This enables each product's digital passport to be sealed and authenticated, ensuring trustworthy information for end customers and regulatory authorities who need to audit or verify the data. One unit equals one digital passport, with tamper-proof integrity that cannot be corrupted.

3D AG's approach uses custom-made holographic labels combined with either NFC chips or QR codes to create a secure connection between the physical product and the soorce3D application.

The company has protected its clients for years with custom holograms proven in global government and commercial applications. Now, soorce3D makes this protection easier to implement and even more secure, while opening new communication channels between brands and their end customers. The holographic labels are created with optical structures that are prohibitively difficult and expensive to reproduce, making counterfeiting virtually impossible. "When you have spent decades staying ahead of criminal counterfeiting operations, you develop a deep understanding of security," said Martina Mueller, CEO of soorce3D. "We are building an infrastructure of trust for customers, brands, and institutions worldwide."

While regulatory compliance is the starting point, 3D AG understands that transparency has become a strategic differentiator. The soorce3D platform not only ensures compliance but also helps manufacturers protect brand value, strengthen customer relationships through post-purchase communication, and build customer trust by providing secure, verifiable product information.

Companies can use verified product data to detect unauthorized distribution, track items across global supply chains, and provide consumers with trustworthy information about sustainability claims. The platform also simplifies warranty registration and enables ongoing digital engagement between brands and customers.

The DPP is a cornerstone of the EU’s circular economy strategy, which seeks to extend product lifespans, reduce waste, and promote high-quality recycling. By embedding verified lifecycle data into every item, manufacturers can demonstrate compliance while also proving the environmental value of their products.

According to 3D AG, the shift toward transparency will reward companies that invest early in sustainability and product intelligence. Products with verifiable environmental performance are expected to gain market advantage once transparency becomes a standard expectation. "The manufacturers who will thrive are not those treating transparency as a burden," Martina Mueller said. "They are the ones who understand it as a strategic opportunity to build stronger and more sustainable businesses."

The soorce3D platform is commercially available and designed to integrate with existing manufacturing and enterprise resource planning systems. The company supports phased deployment in line with the EU’s rollout schedule for different product sectors. 3D AG has not yet disclosed pricing details or early customer partnerships.

3D AG is an independent, family-owned Swiss company based in Baar. It specializes in advanced holographic security and product digitalization. For more than three decades, the company has developed anti-counterfeiting solutions for governments, central banks, and high-security industries worldwide. The launch of soorce3D marks 3D AG’s expansion into digital infrastructure and compliance solutions, combining physical security expertise with modern data technologies.

