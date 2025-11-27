TULIKIVI CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 NOVEMBER 2025 1:00 PM



Tulikivi Corporation financial reporting in 2026

Tulikivi Corporation will publish its 2025 Financial Statements Release on 6 March 2026. The Annual Report will be published on the company’s website during the week starting on 23 March 2026. The Annual General Meeting will be held on 22 April 2026.

The following reports will be published in 2026:

- Interim Report for January–March 8 May 2026

- Half Year Financial Report for January–June 14 August 2026

- Interim Report for January–September 6 November 2026

TULIKIVI CORPORATION

Board of Directors

Further information: Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, tel. +358 40 524 5593

