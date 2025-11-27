Sharjah approves major media city expansion with new studios, production facilities and cultural centre

Sharjah, UAE, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, who also serves as a Supreme Council Member, approved the project, which will bring together media entities affiliated with the Government of Sharjah, namely: the Sharjah Media Council, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and Sharjah Media City “Shams”, which will serve as the new headquarters for the hub.

The Sharjah Ruler has announced the largest unified government media hub in the UAE and the region, with the establishment of a complex comprising five major studios, ranging in size between 1,500 and 3,400 square metres.

These studios in Sharjah Media City “Shams” will meet the needs of film, drama, and content creators, in addition to specialised post-production facilities that include editing rooms, visual effects units, and sound design studios, enabling television and cinematic productions to be executed to the highest global standards.

The development also includes establishing a new building for the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority equipped with modern technical infrastructure. The first phase will consist of the administrative building, the news building, and the Sharjah Sports Channel building.

The new projects include the “Shams Creative Oasis”, an advanced centre for artistic and educational events. It features a modern theatre accommodating 700 people, along with facilities for hosting community events, artistic performances, and training programmes.