Artificial Intelligence in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Projected to Reach $14.51 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 27.52% - SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Artificial intelligence in the Remote Patient Monitoring Market size was valued at $2.08 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $14.51 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 27.52% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. This expansion is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing elderly population globally, increased adoption of digital health and wearable devices and demand for personalized, proactive healthcare solutions.





The U.S. artificial intelligence in the remote patient monitoring market alone was valued at $1.01 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $6.84 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 27.07%. The U.S. has the biggest revenue share in the North American artificial intelligence industry for remote patient monitoring. Large expenditures in AI R&D, a well-developed health IT infrastructure, and significant tech and health enterprises are responsible for this expansion in the country.

Transition to Value-Based and Patient-Centric Care to Augment Market Growth Globally

The transformation of healthcare systems globally from classical fee-for-service systems to value-based care stressed the necessity for outcomes, efficiency, and patient happiness. This incentive structure rewards clinicians based on the number of illnesses they avoid, rather than on a premise of fee-for-service basis. AI is the most essential tool when it comes to remote patient monitoring since it examines a massive volume of patient-specific data, generates advanced forecasts of patient status or danger, and enables you to determine whether and when intervention is required. greater clinical results, lower expenses, and a greater alignment with value-based care can all result from a more proactive approach.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The AI-enabled devices segment held 41.8% of the remote patient monitoring market share in 2024, as advanced wearable devices, biosensors, and smart health monitors are rapidly acquiring embedded AI used for data collection and analysis in real-time. The services segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast years, driven by the increase in demand for AI-enabled remote monitoring platforms, data analytics, and customized healthcare solutions.

By Technology

In 2024, Natural Language Processing dominated the artificial intelligence in the remote patient monitoring market with a 28.6% share due to Analysis of unstructured clinical data, such as explanations of physicians, patient feedback, voice instructions, and sentiment analysis, critically depends on NLP. The Machine Learning (ML) segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to its ability to accurately predict and continually adapt based on large sets of data.

By Application

The diabetes management segment dominated the artificial intelligence in remote patient monitoring market with a 21.4% share in 2024, which is attributed to the high global prevalence rate of diabetes. The mental health & behavioral monitoring segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing awareness about mental health concerns and the high burden of stress, anxiety, and depression globally.

By End-Use

In 2024, the hospitals & health systems segment dominated the artificial intelligence in remote patient monitoring market with a 28.52% market share 2024, owing to the availability of the required patient monitoring infrastructure and requisite technological capabilities and capital for healthcare providers to adopt advanced and integrated monitoring solutions with artificial intelligence. The home healthcare providers segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth throughout the forecast timeline as a result of rising inclination toward decentralized and patient-centered care.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the artificial intelligence in remote patient monitoring market with a 52.5% market share in 2024, owing to an established healthcare infrastructure, the presence of major artificial intelligence and healthcare companies, and the high adoption of digital health technologies in this region.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the artificial intelligence in remote patient monitoring market share of 28.47% in 2024, due to increasing healthcare demands, a high burden of chronic disease, and rapid digital transformation across emerging economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Recent Developments:

April 2024, Royal Philips is a global leader in health technology, announced a strategic partnership to install smartQare's solution, viQtor, onto Philips' world-class clinical patient monitoring platforms. Developed for next-generation continuous patient monitoring both in hospital and home environments, the partnership will initially roll out throughout Europe.

is a global leader in health technology, announced a strategic partnership to install smartQare's solution, viQtor, onto Philips' world-class clinical patient monitoring platforms. Developed for next-generation continuous patient monitoring both in hospital and home environments, the partnership will initially roll out throughout Europe. Sep 2023, FluidAI Medical, an award-winning global and local AI innovator and developer of the Stream Platform for post-surgical monitoring, provided news of a strategic partnership with Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic PLC, a key global player in healthcare technology.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AI ADOPTION RATE METRICS – helps you understand how rapidly healthcare systems, payers, and digital health platforms are integrating AI-driven analytics into remote patient monitoring (RPM) workflows, enabling better prediction, triaging, and automation.

– helps you understand how rapidly healthcare systems, payers, and digital health platforms are integrating AI-driven analytics into remote patient monitoring (RPM) workflows, enabling better prediction, triaging, and automation. PATIENT COVERAGE & RPM PENETRATION INDEX – helps you assess how deeply RPM programs have expanded across chronic disease groups, regions, and age demographics, highlighting gaps and high-growth adoption clusters.

– helps you assess how deeply RPM programs have expanded across chronic disease groups, regions, and age demographics, highlighting gaps and high-growth adoption clusters. REGIONAL INVESTMENT & FUNDING LANDSCAPE – helps you identify which countries and healthcare ecosystems are investing most heavily in AI-powered RPM, offering insights into infrastructure readiness, digital health policies, and long-term growth opportunities.

– helps you identify which countries and healthcare ecosystems are investing most heavily in AI-powered RPM, offering insights into infrastructure readiness, digital health policies, and long-term growth opportunities. ALGORITHM PERFORMANCE & TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – helps you evaluate AI model accuracy, predictive reliability, false-alert reduction performance, and real-time data processing efficiency across vendors and use cases.

– helps you evaluate AI model accuracy, predictive reliability, false-alert reduction performance, and real-time data processing efficiency across vendors and use cases. DIGITAL HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE & ECOSYSTEM READINESS – helps you gauge interoperability maturity, cloud deployment trends, and integration with EHR systems, enabling assessment of scalability and market entry feasibility.

Artificial Intelligence in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.08 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 14.51 Billion CAGR CAGR of 27.52% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments • By Component (AI-enabled Devices, Software & Platform, Services)

• By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Speech Recognition, Others)

• By Application (Cardiovascular Monitoring, Diabetes Management, Respiratory Monitoring, Oncology Remote Monitoring, Mental Health & Behavioral Monitoring, Post-operative & Home Recovery, Elderly/Frail Patient Monitoring, Sleep Disorders & Neurological Monitoring, Others)

• By End Use (Hospitals & Health Systems, Home Healthcare Providers, Primary Care/Outpatient Clinics, Payers & Health Insurers, Healthcare Companies, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

