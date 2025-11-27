Lancaster Completes Title Transfer for 100% of the Lake Cargelligo Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTC Pink:LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) (“Lancaster”, the “Company”) announces the completion of the title transfer for 100% of the Lake Cargelligo Gold Project, a district-scale exploration property in the famed Cobar mining district of New South Wales, Australia.

Effective November 17, 2025, the mineral claim title for Exploration License 9775 is now held by Lancaster Gold Australia Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary established to lead exploration and development activities in Australia.

The Lake Cargelligo project covers approximately 62,300 hectares. Exploration License 9775 covers 28,768 hectares under a single exploration license and features multiple historical high-grade gold and silver occurrences, identified through rock chip and channel sampling, as well as historical drilling. In addition to EL 9775, Lancaster Gold Australia submitted ELA6970 for an additional 33,400 hectares as previously announced on September 22, 2025 and is awaiting final state approval.

All exploration results are historical in nature and have not been verified by a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. The Company considers these results relevant for exploration purposes but not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the property.

Andrew Watson, P.Eng., President, CEO, and a Director of the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Watson has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Watson is the President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company and is not independent of the Company.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company advancing a portfolio of critical mineral and gold projects in established mining jurisdictions. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Lake Cargelligo Gold Project in New South Wales, Australia, covering more than ~62,300 hectares with a history of drilling and exploration. In Canada, Lancaster’s assets include the Lac Iris Polymetallic Project and an option to acquire the Trans-Taiga Project in Quebec’s James Bay region, as well as the Piney Lake Gold Project and uranium projects at Catley Lake and Centennial East in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin. Lancaster’s diversified land position provides exposure to gold, uranium and polymetallic exploration opportunities.

Andrew Watson, President & Chief Executive Officer, Lancaster Resources Inc.

andrew@lancaster-resources.com

Tel: 604 923 6100

www.lancaster-resources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Lancaster’s future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, ”estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, raise capital, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties constitutes forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05bc3bfe-25c8-48d2-97bf-b8b605e07b5a