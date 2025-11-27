Prospera Energy Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results and Live Conference Call

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospera Energy Inc. (TSX.V: PEI, OTC: GXRFF) (“Prospera”, “PEI” or the “Corporation”)



In Q3 2025, Prospera reported sales revenue of $5.3 million and $0.8 million of operating netback. The company invested $2.0 million in capital expenditures, including $0.65 million for well reactivations and $1.35 million for plant maintenance/upgrades and well workovers. Reactivation efforts targeted 8 wells in the Luseland and Cuthbert properties, adding 57 boe/d of production at a capital efficiency of $11,406/boe (vs. $7,644/boe in Q2 2025 and $9,317/boe in Q1 2025). Plant maintenance expenditures enhanced infrastructure integrity, production reliability, and oil recovery.

On September 15, 2025, Prospera closed the acquisition of the remaining 14% working interest in the Cuthbert area, consolidating the Corporation’s working interest in the core asset to 100%. The effective date of the transaction is January 1, 2025. Consideration for the acquisition from an arm’s length joint operating partner was comprised of 6,654,450 common shares and 3,334,550 common share purchase warrants of the Corporation and forgiveness of the partner’s $1,027,110 of joint operating receivables. The common share purchase warrants are exercisable at $0.05 per share until September 15, 2028. These shares and warrants have not yet been issued and are subject to the approval of the TSXV.

On August 29, 2025, the Corporation closed the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of White Tundra Petroleum for consideration comprised of 18,000,000 common shares of the Corporation. White Tundra’s primary petroleum and natural gas assets are located near Loyalist and Hanna, Alberta and add incremental production, cashflow and additional development opportunity to Prospera’s asset portfolio.

Other strategic achievements included:

Secured $1.2 million of additional convertible debenture and $0.1 million of promissory note proceeds for development and optimization purposes. Refinanced $0.6 million of debt due in Q4 2025 into the company’s convertible debenture offering.

Operational highlights for Q3 2025 are as follows:

PEI realized average net sales of 808 boe/d in Q3 2025, an increase of 4% from Q2 2025 net sales of 780 boe/d, and an increase of 25% from Q3 2024 net sales of 647 boe/d.

Sales revenue was $5,277,864 ($71.00/boe) in Q3 2025 compared to $4,902,540 ($69.03/boe) in Q2 2025, an increase of 8% due to higher volumes and pricing, and compared to $4,727,708 ($79.39/boe) in Q3 2024, an increase of 12%, due to sales volume increases offset by lower prices.

In Q3 2025, operating costs increased 33% to $49.18/boe from $36.86/boe in Q2 2025 and increased 15% from $41.93/boe in Q3 2024 primarily due to higher contract operator fees, field maintenance, road usage fees and the impact of the results of the 14% working interest acquisition.

In Q3 2025, PEI’s operating netback was $0.8 million ($10.46/boe), down from $1.61 million ($22.73/boe) in Q2 2025 and from $1.74 million ($29.23/boe) in Q3 2024.

Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 P&NG sales revenue ($) 5,277,864 4,902,540 4,727,708 14,778,876 13,807,274 Royalties ($) (844,808 ) (670,619 ) (490,330 ) (1,950,542 ) (1,105,956 ) Operating costs ($) (3,656,216 ) (2,617,998 ) (2,496,800 ) (9,810,305 ) (6,841,939 ) Operating netback ($) 776,840 1,613,923 1,740,578 3,018,029 5,859,379





Per BOE, except total BOE sales volumes Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Total BOE sales volumes 74,337 71,019 59,548 204,826 181,117 P&NG sales revenue ($) 71.00 69.03 79.39 72.15 76.23 Royalties ($) (11.36 ) (9.44 ) (8.23 ) (9.52 ) (6.11 ) Operating costs ($) (49.18 ) (36.86 ) (41.93 ) (47.90 ) (37.78 ) Operating netback per BOE ($) 10.46 22.73 29.23 14.73 32.35



Conference call to accompany Q3 2025 Financial Results

Stakeholders are encouraged to join Prospera Energy for an investor conference call tomorrow, November 28, 2025, at 10:00 AM MT, where management will review Q3 2025 financial results, discuss key well performance, highlight operational milestones, and outline the Company’s strategic direction. Click here to register. Prospera’s website now features an updated corporate presentation reflecting current production data that will be referenced and discussed during the Q3 conference call.

About Prospera

Prospera Energy Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian energy company specializing in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Prospera is dedicated to optimizing recovery from legacy fields using environmentally safe and efficient reservoir development methods and production practices. The company’s core properties are strategically located in Saskatchewan and Alberta, including Cuthbert, Luseland, Hearts Hill, and Brooks. Prospera Energy Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEI and the U.S. OTC Market under GXRFF.

Prospera reports gross production at the first point of sale, excluding gas used in operations and volumes from partners in arrears, even if cash proceeds are received. Gross production represents Prospera’s working interest before royalties, while net production reflects its working interest after royalty deductions. These definitions align with ASC 51-324 to ensure consistency and transparency in reporting.

It is important to note that BOEs (barrels of oil equivalent) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. The BOE conversion ratio of 6 Mcf:1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

For Further Information:

Shawn Mehler, IR

Email: investors@prosperaenergy.com

Chris Ludtke, CFO

Email: cludtke@prosperaenergy.com

Shubham Garg, Chairman of the Board

Email: sgarg@prosperaenergy.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Corporation and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Corporation, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Although Prospera believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Prospera can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Prospera. As a result, Prospera cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Prospera does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

