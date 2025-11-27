Wearable Artificial Organs Market Size to Reach $37.52 Billion by 2032 – SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Artificial Organs Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Wearable Artificial Organs Market size was worth $10.87 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $37.52 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.81% over 2025-2032, propelled by the critical shortage of donor organs, rising chronic disease rates, and advancements in miniaturization and AI integration. Innovations in devices such as the wearable artificial kidney and pancreas are fundamentally changing chronic disease management by offering improved mobility and independence for patients.





The U.S. wearable artificial organs market size was valued at $4.24 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $14.27 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.43% over 2025-2032.

Due to its advanced healthcare system, large investments in medical research and development, and high prevalence of chronic illnesses, such as heart disease and kidney failure that drive demand for cutting-edge organ replacement solutions, the United States leads the North American wearable artificial organs market.

Growing Technological Advancements to Drive Market Growth Globally

The most notable developments are in the fields of electronics, biotechnology, and materials science, all of which have advanced quickly in recent years. These developments have made it possible for wearing artificial organs to function and look better. Component miniaturization results in devices that are lighter, smaller, and more patient-compliant. Improved sensor technologies enable accurate control of organ activity and real-time monitoring. For remote monitoring and individualized care, wireless networking technologies enable smooth data flow to medical specialists.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report

Medtronic

Cochlear Ltd.

Ekso Bionics

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Neurotron Biotechnology

ReWalk Robotics

AWAK Technologies

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.

Össur

Additional Emerging Market Participants

Segmentation Analysis:

By Artificial Organ

The Cochlear Implant segment led the wearable artificial organs market with a 28.56% market share in 2024 due to the widespread prevalence of hearing impairment and deafness globally, and increasing awareness and acceptance of cochlear implants as successful hearing options. The kidney segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to surging in end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) prevalence globally.

By Technology

The electronic segment led the wearable artificial organs market with 72.15% market share in 2024 due to the growing incorporation of sophisticated electronics into medical equipment that adds functionality, accuracy, and patient convenience. The electronic segment will also demonstrate the fastest growth in the forecast period with 17.02% CAGR as a result of continuous miniaturization innovation, sensor technology, and intelligent connectivity.

By Application

The End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) segment led the wearable artificial organs market share of 48.6% in 2024 due to the prevalence of chronic kidney failure and the need for efficient treatment solutions. The Diabetes segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, with 17.26% CAGR. The growth is driven by the high prevalence of diabetes and surging awareness regarding sophisticated wearable artificial organs, which include insulin pumps and artificial pancreas systems.

Regional Insights:

North America leads the wearable artificial organs market with a 45.24% share in 2024 due to its strong and established healthcare infrastructure, huge investments in research and development, and substantial presence of major wearable artificial organs companies.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market with a 17.61% CAGR over the forecast period due to high healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare spending, and expanding awareness of wearable artificial organ technology.

Wearable Artificial Organs Market Segmentation

By Artificial Organ

Kidney

Pancreas

Cochlear Implant

Exoskeleton

Bionic Limbs

Brain Bionics

Vision Bionics

By Technology

Mechanical

Electronic

By Application

Diabetes

End Stage Renal Disease

Others

Recent Developments:

April 2025 – Medtronic , a leading global healthcare technology company, announced that its Expand URO Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clinical study, the world's largest-ever clinical trial on robotic-assisted urologic surgery, completed both its key safety and effectiveness endpoints. The prospective, multi-center, single-arm study comprised 137 patients who received urologic treatments with the Hugo robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system.

, a leading global healthcare technology company, announced that its Expand URO Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clinical study, the world's largest-ever clinical trial on robotic-assisted urologic surgery, completed both its key safety and effectiveness endpoints. The prospective, multi-center, single-arm study comprised 137 patients who received urologic treatments with the Hugo robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. January 2025 – Cochlear Limited introduced its newest technology, the Osia OSI300 Implant, an implantable artificial organ that can be worn to treat a range of hearing loss types, including single-sided sensorineural deafness (SSD), combined hearing loss, and overall hearing impairment. One of the device's most notable attributes is its ability to be used with 3.0 Tesla MRI scanners without needing extra surgery.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PREVALENCE OF TARGET CONDITIONS (2024): Helps you understand the underlying disease burden driving demand for wearable artificial organs, including incidence rates of heart failure, kidney disorders, respiratory impairment, and metabolic conditions across major global regions.

Helps you understand the underlying disease burden driving demand for wearable artificial organs, including incidence rates of heart failure, kidney disorders, respiratory impairment, and metabolic conditions across major global regions. ADOPTION & USAGE TRENDS (2024), BY REGION: Helps you identify which regions are witnessing faster uptake of wearable artificial organs due to advanced clinical infrastructure, patient awareness, and digital health integration.

Helps you identify which regions are witnessing faster uptake of wearable artificial organs due to advanced clinical infrastructure, patient awareness, and digital health integration. PRICING TRENDS & COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS (2024–2032): Helps you evaluate affordability, long-term cost savings, and pricing differences across product categories—critical for investment decisions and competitive positioning.

Helps you evaluate affordability, long-term cost savings, and pricing differences across product categories—critical for investment decisions and competitive positioning. R&D AND INNOVATION INVESTMENT TRENDS (2024–2032): Helps you track where companies and governments are allocating funding for next-gen wearable artificial organs, including battery-free systems, AI-driven monitoring, and lightweight bio-compatible materials.

Helps you track where companies and governments are allocating funding for next-gen wearable artificial organs, including battery-free systems, AI-driven monitoring, and lightweight bio-compatible materials. MARKET ACCESS & REIMBURSEMENT LANDSCAPE (2024), BY REGION: Helps you gauge how reimbursement policies affect adoption, enabling comparison of supportive vs. restrictive markets across North America, Europe, APAC, and emerging regions.

Helps you gauge how reimbursement policies affect adoption, enabling comparison of supportive vs. restrictive markets across North America, Europe, APAC, and emerging regions. HEALTHCARE SPENDING ON WEARABLE ARTIFICIAL ORGANS (2024): Helps you understand expenditure patterns across payers—government, commercial insurance, private organizations, and out-of-pocket—highlighting regions with strong funding support versus cost-heavy markets.

