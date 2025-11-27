Africa Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2025: Market to Expand Strongly Through 2030, Driven by Rising Consumer Credit Demand, E-Commerce Integration, and Growing Fintech Partnerships

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q3 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The BNPL payment market in Africa is expected to grow by 19.1% on annual basis to reach US$5.34 billion in 2025. The BNPL market in the region experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 29.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during 2025-2030. By the end of 2030, the BNPL sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 4.48 billion to approximately USD 10.63 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry in Africa, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the regional and country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The BNPL sector in Africa has experienced significant growth, driven by strategic partnerships, integration into e-commerce platforms, and expansion into various sectors. While specific regulatory changes have yet to be widely reported, the overall growth of BNPL services is driven by increasing consumer demand for credit solutions, particularly among the unbanked population. Over the next 2-4 years, the BNPL landscape is expected to evolve, with continued expansion and the potential development of regulatory frameworks to ensure sustainable growth.

Africa's BNPL market has seen increased competition, driven by service expansions, strategic partnerships, and regulatory changes aimed at protecting consumers. Over the next 2-4 years, the sector is poised for further growth, with heightened competitive intensity and greater emphasis on compliance. Providers that invest in technology, innovation, and partnerships will be better positioned to navigate the dynamic market and capitalize on emerging opportunities.



A bundled offering combining 5 reports, covering regional insights along with data centric analysis at regional and country level

Africa Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Egypt Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

South Africa Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Scope



BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Revenues

Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income

Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics

Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base

Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

BNPL by Purpose

Convenience - Short Term Loans

Credit - Long Term Loans

BNPL by Business Model

Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)

Three-Party BNPL Offering

BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem

Open Loop System

Closed Loop System

BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis

Standalone

Banks & Payment Service Providers

Marketplaces

BNPL Analysis by Channel

Online Channel

POS Channel

Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Media and Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Sales Uplift by Product Category

Share by Age Group

Share by Income

Share by Gender

Adoption Rationale

Monthly Expense Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

Fawry

valU by EFG Hermes

Shahry

Valeo

Lipa Later

M-Kopa

Tala

Branch

Jumba

PayLater

Kiva

Equity Bank

Carbon

Cdcare

PayQart

Tamara

Tabby

Spotti

Postpay

Telr

Cashew Payments

Mastercard

Visa

Affirm Inc.

Zippay

Payflex

Mobicred

Lulalend

Woolworths Financial Services

Spotii

Cashew

Aramex Smart

Rise

Payby

Zoodpay

