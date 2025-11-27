‘More Than’ – Axi launches new campaign featuring Manchester City stars

SYDNEY, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axi, a financial leader in online CFD and FX trading, has unveiled their latest campaign – More Than, featuring Manchester City stars, Nathan Aké, Oscar Bobb, and Omar Marmoush.

Hannah Hill, Head of Brand and Sponsorship at Axi, shared her enthusiasm for the broker’s new campaign, saying: “Since partnering with Man City since 2020, these years have been nothing short of extraordinary both for the club and Axi. Man City are more than a football club, and Axi is more than a broker. We’re both driven by more than success; we’re powered by ambition, innovation, and passion. Being More Than is our way of life – and our new campaign brings it to life.”

As the Official Online Trading Partner of Manchester City, Axi has created compelling content through the years to showcase their brand. Last season, the broker’s ‘Four Years’ campaign celebrated their four years of collaboration with the club, reflecting on their achievements, and reaching new heights together.

In addition to its partnership with Manchester City, Axi is also the Official LATAM Online Trading Partner of LaLiga club, Girona FC and the Official Online Trading Partner of Brazilian club, Esporte Clube Bahia. In 2023, Axi also named England international John Stones as its Brand Ambassador – a collaboration that has recently been renewed, reaffirming the broker’s commitment to innovation, excellence, and the world of football.

Watch campaign here: https://youtu.be/tnMCx92MaZA

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading brand, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

For more information or additional comments from Axi, please contact: mediaenquiries@axi.com

Learn more about Axi here: http://www.axi.com

About Manchester City Football Club:

Manchester City FC was initially founded in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton and officially became Manchester City FC in 1894. Situated on the wider Etihad Campus, the Club’s footprint includes the 53,500 capacity Etihad Stadium, the 7,000 capacity Joie Stadium and City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance, training and youth development facility home to the Club’s men’s, women’s and academy teams.

Ranked as the Most Valuable Football Club Brand in the Premier League by Brand Finance, Manchester City FC is currently developing a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Campus. The Club is committed to operating in a sustainable and socially responsible manner and ensures that equality, diversity and inclusion is embedded into its decision-making processes, culture and practices.

71.25% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0196fa0f-43ca-4b62-a4bd-92aa0b95d284