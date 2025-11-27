TL1A Inhibitors & DR3 Antagonists Competitor Analysis Report 2025: A Focus on Innovative Bispecific and Trispecific Antibodies, Alongside Expanding R&D in Targeted Therapies

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TL1A Inhibitors & DR3 Antagonists: a Competitor Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This competitive intelligence report about TL1A Inhibitors and DR3 Antagonists provides a competitor evaluation in the field of product candidates in research and development targeting TL1A or DR3. The report lists TL1A- and DR3-targeted R&D programs by R&D phase in a tabular format and describes in brief the profile of TL1A- and DR3-targeted immunotherapies by drug modality.



TL1A as a target for mainly inflammatory bowel disease recently has received great interest from major pharmaceutical companies as evidenced by numerous business development activities including acquisitions and in-licensing triggering significant payments.



The superfamily of tumor necrosis factors (TNF) and the TNF-receptor (TNFR) contain many molecules with vital functions in an array of signaling pathways. One of the most important functions include their role in the development and regulation of the immune system. A member of this family, TNF-like cytokine 1A (TL1A), which is encoded by the TNFSF15 gene, is a transmembrane protein that can be found in both membrane-bound or soluble forms. While both of these forms are structurally similar, they have unique effects on immunological function.



TL1A signals by binding to its receptor, death domain receptor 3 (DR3 or TNFFRSFf25). DR3 shares the most significant homology to TNFR1 among all the TNFR proteins in the superfamily. Downstream signaling following TL1A and DR3 binding include mucosal immunity, intestinal homeostasis, and development and maintenance of inflammatory responses, which can greatly affect patients with diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).



In addition to monospecific inhibitors of TL1A or antagonists of its receptor, an increasing number of bispecific and even trispecific antibodies targeting TL1A/DR3 are in development. The second (and third) target include p40, interleukin-23 (IL-23) (p19), NLRP3, and alpha4beta7 (a4b7). At least 13 distinct TL1A-targeting molecules are in clinical development and more are in the non-clinical development and preclinical R&D pipeline.



