Her3-Targeted Immunotherapies Pipeline and Competitive Intelligence Report

This competitive intelligence report about Her3-Targeted Immunotherapies provides a competitor evaluation in the field of product candidates in research and development targeting Her3. This report will be prepared on demand within one working day upon order placement. The report lists Her3-targeted R&D programs by R&D phase in a tabular format and describes in brief the profile of Her3-targeted immunotherapies by drug modality.



HER3 is a member of the epidermal growth factor receptor (ERBB) family of tyrosine kinase receptors. This membrane-bound protein has a neuregulin binding domain but not an active kinase domain. It therefore can bind this ligand but not convey the signal into the cell through protein phosphorylation. However, it does form heterodimers with other EGF receptor family members which do have kinase activity. Heterodimerization leads to the activation of pathways which lead to cell proliferation or differentiation.



Her3 is overexpressed in a broad range of tumors and is associated with disease progression and poor survival. For example, more than 50% of melanoma, cervical, lung, gastric, colorectal, and ovarian cancers show overexpression of HER3, while in breast, pancreatic and prostate cancers the overexpression ranges between 25-40%. In addition, recent studies show that HER3 expression is significantly induced in tumors during metastasis (in colorectal) and during acquired resistance to tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI) in lung cancers.



This widespread overexpression of HER3 makes it an ideal target for antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), radioligand therapeutics and bispecific antibodies targeting Her3 and a second, co-expressed tumor associated antigen. In addition, these new drug modalities promise improved antitumor activity compared to first generation naked antibodies.



