B7-H4-Targeted Immunotherapies Pipeline and Competitive Intelligence Report 2025

The B7-H4 surface antigen is overexpressed in ovarian and endometrial cancers and is often associated with poor prognosis. B7-H4 is a member of the B7 family of immune checkpoint ligands and has been shown to negatively regulate T-cell function. B7-H4 binds to an unknown receptor on T cells and inhibits T-cell proliferation and cytokine production.

B7-H4 expression is elevated across a broad range of solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, endometrial carcinoma, cholangiocarcinoma and gallbladder carcinoma, and squamous non-small cell lung cancer tumors. B7-H4 expression is limited in normal tissue, specifically immune cells, making it an ideal molecular target.



A number or antibody modality technologies were used to generate anti-B7-H4 drug candidates undergoing preclinical and clinical development, including antibody-drug conjugates, conditionally activated antibodies, T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies and other effector-enhanced antibody molecules.



