Nectin-4-Targeted Immunotherapies Pipeline and Competitive Intelligence Report 2025

This competitive intelligence report about Nectin-4-Targeted Immunotherapies provides a competitor evaluation in the field of product candidates in research and development targeting nectin-4. The report lists nectin-4-targeted R&D programs by R&D phase in a tabular format and describes in brief the profile of nectin-4-targeted immunotherapies by drug modality.



The cell surface adhesion protein Nectin-4 is a cancer associated antigen over-expressed in many solid tumor types with limited expression in normal tissues. Nectin-4 is closely related to the progression and poor prognosis of malignant tumors.



Enfortumab Vedotin (EV) is the first nectin-4-targeting antibody-drug conjugate approved by the US FDA for the treatment of advanced urothelial carcinoma. Thereby, nectin-4 has become a clinically validated and commercially successful cancer target. However, inadequate efficacy has limited progress in the treatment of other solid tumors with EV. Furthermore, side effects caused by EV frequently result in dose reduction and/or treatment termination.



Thus, the limitations of EV provides a window of opportunity for novel drug modalities targeting nectin-4 with the promise to improve efficacy and safety.



