Unaudited financial report for the third quarter and 9 months of 2025

The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 30.09.2025, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 13.2 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. A commercial, industrial and logistics park is planned on this area. The Company’s objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company. As the main purpose of the company is to sell existing land plots, investment property was recognized as inventories.

In the third quarter of 2024, a 0.09-hectare transportation purpose land was sold for 31,920 euros (excluding VAT).

In the fourth quarter of 2024, a 0.70-hectare property was sold for 300,000 euros (excluding VAT).

Condensed statement of financial position as of 30 September 2025 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net loss for first 9 months of 2025 of AS Trigon Property Development is -76,185 euros and the earnings per share is -0.01693 EUR.

As of 30 September 2025 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 1,824,030 euros. The equity of the company was 1,778,590 euros, corresponding to 97.51 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR30.09.202531.12.2024
Cash and cash equivalents240,352370,856
Trade and other receivables21,17731,586
Inventories1,562,5001,471,238
Total current assets1,824,0301,873,680
TOTAL ASSETS1,824,0301,873,680
Trade and other payables45,44118,906
Total current liabilities45,44118,906
Total liabilities45,44118,906
Share capital at book value449,906449,906
Share premium226,056226,056
Statutory reserve capital287,542287,542
Retained earnings815,085891,270
Total equity1,778,5901,854,774
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY1,824,0301,873,680


Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EUR9 M 20259 M 2024
Revenue031,920
Costs of goods sold0-912
Gross profit031,008
Administrative and general expenses-83,302
-26,846
Other operating income05,000
Operating profit/loss-83,3029,162
Financial income7,1173,819
NET PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD-76,18512,981
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD-76,18512,981

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 667 9200

E-mail: info@trigonproperty.com

