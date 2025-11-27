CD38-Targeted Immunotherapies Pipeline and Competitive Intelligence Report 2025: Darzalex Became the Number 4 Blockbuster Biologic, Just Behind Keytruda, Dupixent and Skyrizi

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pipeline of CD38-Targeted Immunotherapies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This competitive intelligence report about CD38-Targeted Immunotherapies provides a competitor evaluation in the field of product candidates in research and development targeting CD38. The report lists CD38-targeted R&D programs by R&D phase in a tabular format and describes in brief the profile of CD38-targeted immunotherapies by drug modality.

CD38 is a clinically validated and commercially very successful target with a current market size of more than US$ 12.16 bln (in 2024) attracting interest for development of biosimilar and of biosuperior therapeutics.

Darzalex became the number 4 blockbuster biologic in 2024, just behind Keytruda, Dupixent and Skyrizi. However, the patent holder of Darzalex expects that royalties from sales of DARZALEX will begin to decline materially in 2029 following expiration of U.S. patent rights on daratumumab, assuming constant underlying sales of DARZALEX (see Annual Report 2024).

CD38 is a transmembrane glycoprotein found on the surface of immune cells, including a range of bone marrow cells. In peripheral blood, CD38 is expressed on approximately 90% of plasma cells and approximately 60% of natural killer cells and monocytes. In normal cells, CD38 has many roles, in some instances stimulating lymphocytes, and in other circumstances inhibiting cell growth in B cell precursors. CD38 is an attractive target for antibody therapy because it is highly expressed on malignant plasma cells. In multiple myeloma, more than 90% of malignant plasma cells show surface expression of CD38. Expression is also seen in B cell and T cell neoplasms.



Multiple Myeloma (MM) is a hematological cancer characterized by proliferation of malignant plasma cells in the bone marrow. MM represents the second most frequent hematological malignancy, accounting 1% of all cancer and 13% of hematological tumors, with ~9,000 new cases per year. Multiple myeloma (MM) cells express high levels of the transmembrane glycoprotein CD38, while CD38 is expressed at relatively low levels on normal lymphoid and myeloid cells, and in some non-hematopoietic tissues.

This expression profile, together with the role of CD38 in adhesion and as ectoenzyme, resulted in the development of CD38 antibodies for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM). At this moment several CD38 antibodies are at different phases of clinical testing, with daratumumab and isatuximab already approved for various indications both as monotherapy and in combination with standards of care in MM.



