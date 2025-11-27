Tissue Factor-Targeted Immunotherapies Pipeline and Competitive Intelligence Report 2025: Tivdak Has Become the Benchmark for Improved Next Generation ADCs in Non-clinical and Clinical Development

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pipeline of Tissue Factor-Targeted Immunotherapies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This competitive intelligence report about Tissue Factor-Targeted Immunotherapies provides a competitor evaluation in the field of product candidates in research and development targeting tissue factor. The report lists tissue factor-targeted R&D programs by R&D phase in a tabular format and describes in brief the profile of tissue factor-targeted immunotherapies by drug modality.



Tissue Factor (TF), also known as Coagulation factor III, thromboplastin or CD142, is encoded by the F3 gene located on chromosome 1p21.3 in humans. Human full length TF is a single-pass 47 kDa transmembrane glycoprotein composed of 295 amino acids.



Tissue Factor is constitutively expressed by vascular wall-associated cells, including vascular smooth muscle cells, adventitial fibroblasts, and pericytes. TF plays a role during embryonic development. Typically, endothelial cells and macrophages do not express TF under normal physiological conditions to prevent unwanted clot formation. However, in pathological states like inflammation, atherosclerosis, and cancer, these cells can be induced to express TF. This aberrant expression is linked to the progression of these diseases, as TF is involved in various cellular processes beyond coagulation, including cell signaling pathways that promote cancer cell proliferation, survival, metastasis, angiogenesis, and venous thromboembolism (VTE).



In normal tissues TF expression is limited to the perivascular compartment where it is the cell surface receptor for the serine protease factor VIIa (FVIIa). TF is overexpressed in a wide range of solid tumors, including pancreatic, cervical, and colorectal cancer as well as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), which in combination with efficient receptor internalization makes TF an ideal antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) target.



Tivdak (tisotumab vedotin: TV) is the only ADC approved by the FDA for treatment of cervical cancers. Membrane expression of TF was assessed by immunohistochemistry in a large prospectively collected population-based cohort of cervical cancer patients (n=532). High TF expression was observed in 48% of the primary tumors and in 43% of the recurrent lesions (Ulvang, 2024). Tisotumab vedotin was developed by SeaGen (acquired by Pfizer) and Genmab.

Tisotumab vedotin-tftv is a Tissue Factor (TF) directed ADC comprised of a human anti-TF IgG1-kappa antibody conjugated to the microtubule-disrupting agent monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) via a protease-cleavable vc (valine-citrulline) linker. The monoclonal antibody is produced in a mammalian cell line (Chinese hamster ovary). MMAE and the linker are produced by chemical synthesis. Each monoclonal antibody molecule carries an average of 4 MMAE molecules. Tisotumab vedotin-tftv has an approximate molecular weight of 153 kDa.



Tivdak has become the benchmark for improved next generation ADCs currently in non-clinical and clinical development.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/48v7y8

