Interleukin-6 (IL-6) Receptor Antagonists and IL6- Inhibitors Competitive Intelligence Report 2025: Launch of the First Tocilizumab Biosimilar Antibodies Highlights the Attractiveness of the Market

This competitive intelligence report about IL-6 Receptor Antagonists and IL6- Inhibitors provides an up-to-date competitor evaluation in the field of emerging therapy candidates in research and development targeting the IL-6 receptor or its ligand IL-6. This report will be prepared on demand within one working day upon order placement. The report lists active IL-6(R) targeted R&D programs by R&D phase in a tabular format and describes in brief the profile of IL-6R antagonists and IL-6 inhibitors by drug modality.



The interleukin-6 (IL-6) signalling pathway with the IL-6 receptor and its ligand IL-6 is a clinically and commercially validated target. The four approved antibody therapeutics posted 2024 combined global sales of US$ 3.9 bln. Drugs like Tocilizumab, Sarilumab and Satralizumab work by attaching to the IL-6 receptor, preventing IL-6 from binding and activating its signaling pathways. Siltuximab targets the IL-6 ligand directly, blocking its interaction with the receptor.



IL-6 is a pleiotropic pro-inflammatory cytokine produced by a variety of cell types including T- and B-cells, lymphocytes, monocytes and fibroblasts. IL-6 has been shown to be involved in diverse physiological processes such as T-cell activation, induction of immunoglobulin secretion, initiation of hepatic acute phase protein synthesis, and stimulation of hematopoietic precursor cell proliferation and differentiation. IL-6 is also produced by synovial and endothelial cells leading to local production of IL-6 in joints affected by inflammatory processes such as rheumatoid arthritis.



IL-6 receptor antagonists and IL-6 inhibitors are approved for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, giant cell arteritis, cytokine release syndrome, coronavirus disease and Castleman's diasease, and for ophthalmic diseases such as neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).



Recently, IL-6 signaling was pinpointed as a key causal mediator of atherosclerosis by genetic data, shaping the current development landscape for anti-IL-6 therapeutics in cardiovascular disease. Thus, IL-6 signaling emerged as a critical target for atheroprotective immunotherapies. IL-6 is a central regulator of the acute-phase response, driving the production of C-reactive protein, fibrinogen, and serum amyloid A. Within atherosclerotic lesions, IL-6 is primarily produced by macrophages and foam cells in response to IL-1 and exacerbates local inflammation, likely contributing to plaque destabilization and rupture.



As a consequence, the development of IL-6 inhibitors in indications where IL-6 pathway inhibitors have been underexplored, e.g. thyroid eye disease or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), has become a compelling strategy, validated by Novartis' recent acquisition of Tourmaline Bio for about US$ 1.4 bln. Furthermore, the launch of the first tocilizumab biosimilar antibodies highlights the attractiveness of the IL-6 targeted therapy market.



