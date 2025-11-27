Folate Receptor Alpha (FRa) Targeted Therapy Competitor Analysis Report 2025: Next Generation Cell Therapy Modalities and Radiopharmaceuticals are Advancing in the Pipeline

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Folate Receptor alpha (FRa) Targeted Therapy: a Competitor Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This competitive intelligence report about Folate Receptor alpha (FRa) Targeted Therapies provides a competitor evaluation in the field of product candidates in research and development targeting Folate Receptor alpha (FRa). The report lists FRa -targeted R&D programs by R&D phase in a tabular format and describes in brief the profile of FRa-targeted therapies by drug modality.



Folate receptor alpha (FRa) is a cell surface GPI-anchored protein overexpressed in several solid tumors with highest prevalence in ovarian cancer and lung adenocarcinoma but restricted expression in normal tissues. An antibody drug conjugate (ADC) with a microtubule inhibitor (MTI) payload recently received accelerated approval from the FDA for FRa-expressing platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Thus, folate receptor alpha is a clinically validated target with commercial potential as evidenced by sales of more than US$ 500 mln in its second full year of commercialization after first approval in 2022. Furthermore, the FRa-targeted ADC was the main reason for an equity value of US$ 10 bln when the originator company Immunogen was acquired by Abbvie.



Folate receptor alpha holds great promise as a target for next generation improved drug candidates based on drug modalities known to enhance effector function and/or to broaden the therapeutic window. Among FRa-targeted drug modalities in use for next generation therapy candidates are ADCs with novel targeting moieties and linker/payload technologies as well as novel small molecule drug conjugates.

Furthermore, next generation cell therapy modalities and radiopharmaceuticals are advancing in the pipeline. And T-cell or NK cell engaging bispecific antibodies are further drug modalities applied to folate receptor alpha therapies.



