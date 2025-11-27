Legend Biotech Awarded 2025 FIBA Foreign Investor of the Year by Flanders Investment & Trade

Recognizes the company’s continued investment and expansion of cell therapy manufacturing and R&D operations in Ghent, reinforcing Flanders’ position as a global biotech hub

SOMERSET, N.J. and GHENT, Belgium, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global leader in cell therapy, today announced that the Company has been awarded Foreign Investor of the Year at the 2025 Flanders International Business Awards (FIBA) hosted by Flanders Investment & Trade (FIT).

FIT is a Flemish government agency that promotes international investment in Flanders, Belgium. The annual FIBA honors companies that elevate Flanders' international profile and strengthen their role as a leading innovation hub. Among these awards, the Foreign Investor of the Year award recognizes organizations for their long-term commitment, economic contributions, and job creation in the region. Notably, Legend Biotech received the Startup of the Year award in 2022, highlighting its rapid and significant establishment in Flanders.

“We are proud to be recognized once again by Flanders Investment & Trade for our continued growth and partnership in Belgium,” said Ying Huang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Legend Biotech. “This award reaffirms our long-term commitment to advancing cell therapy manufacturing in Flanders and strengthening our global capabilities to deliver transformative treatments to patients worldwide.”

Legend Biotech received this year’s award in recognition of a €165 million joint investment with Johnson & Johnson to expand the state-of-the-art facility at Tech Lane Ghent Science Park. This second phase of investment further reinforces the company’s position in Flanders as one of Europe’s largest CAR-T manufacturing centers. Together with the nearby Obelisc site, the Ghent operations serve as the company’s European hub for the clinical and commercial supply of cell therapies across the EMEA region.

“Three years ago, we started with an empty building and a small, ambitious team,” said Birk Vanderweeën, Senior Vice President, Global Manufacturing & Supply at Legend Biotech. “Today, our Ghent sites are fully operational and play a central role in our global manufacturing network, enabling us to scale our therapies and bring hope to more patients around the world.”

Since commencing operations in Ghent in 2022, the Legend Biotech team in Belgium has grown from just two employees to more than 1,000, representing 66 nationalities. This momentum is expected to continue, with additional hires planned over the coming years.

“Our growth story is closely tied to the strength of the Flemish biotech ecosystem,” added Frederik Buysse, General Manager, Legend Biotech Belgium. “Through our partnerships with FIT and VOKA, and our collaborations with leading research institutions, including VIB and Ghent University, Flanders offers a unique environment where science and industry reinforce one another. This award is a testament to that shared success.”

About Legend Biotech

With over 2,900 employees, Legend Biotech is the largest standalone cell therapy company and a pioneer in treatments that change cancer care forever. The company develops and markets CAR-T cell therapy ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) with collaborator Johnson & Johnson. In the EU, cilta-cel is approved under the brand name CARVYKTI®▼ for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy.

Headquartered in the United States, Legend is building an end-to-end cell therapy company by expanding its leadership to maximize CAR-T cell therapy patient access and therapeutic potential. From this platform, the company plans to drive future innovation across its pipeline of cutting-edge cell therapy modalities.

Learn more at www.legendbiotech.com, and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

