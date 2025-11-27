B7-H3-Targeted Immunotherapy Competitor Analysis Report 2025: More Than 15 Product Candidates are in Clinical Development, with Several Already in Clinical Phase III

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B7-H3-Targeted Immunotherapy: a Competitor Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This competitive intelligence report about B7-H3 Targeted Therapy provides a competitor evaluation in the field of product candidates targeting B7-H3 (or CD276) as of August of 2025.



This competitive intelligence report about B7-H3 Targeted Immunotherapies provides a competitor evaluation in the field of product candidates in research and development targeting B7-H3. The report lists B7-H3 targeted R&D programs by R&D phase in a tabular format and describes in brief the profile of B7-H3 targeted immunotherapies by drug modality.



B7-H3 is a transmembrane protein that belongs to the B7 family, which also includes PD-L1. B7-H3 is overexpressed in a wide range of cancer types, including lung, prostate and esophageal, and its overexpression has been shown to correlate with poor prognosis in some cancers, making B7-H3 a promising therapeutic target.

At the same time, B7-H3 is expressed at a low level in normal tissues. In malignant tissues, B7-H3 inhibits tumor antigen-specific immune responses, resulting in a protumorigenic effect. Additionally, B7-H3 promotes migration and invasion, angiogenesis, chemotherapy resistance, endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition, and affects tumor cell metabolism.



There are no B7-H3 directed medicines approved for the treatment of any cancer, but a number of effector-enhanced B7-H3-targeted immunotherapy candidates in preclinical and clinical development. More than 15 product candidates are in clinical development, with several already in clinical phase III. B7-H3 is an ideal target for antibody drug conjugates (ADC). Thus far, numerous B7-H3-based immunotherapy strategies have demonstrated potent antitumor activity and acceptable safety profiles in preclinical models.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c7l5f7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.