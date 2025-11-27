Human Vaccines Strategic Business Analysis Report 2025: Market to Reach $71.4 Billion by 2030 - Growing Integration of AI and Machine Learning in Vaccine Development

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Vaccines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Human Vaccines was valued at US$46.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$71.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Human vaccines stand as one of the greatest achievements in public health, offering protection against a myriad of infectious diseases by training the immune system to recognize and combat pathogens. Comprising antigens that mimic disease-causing organisms, vaccines are crucial in preparing the immune system to fight diseases quickly and effectively. This mechanism has successfully led to the eradication and reduction of numerous life-threatening diseases, such as smallpox and polio, significantly lowering morbidity and mortality worldwide. Vaccines not only safeguard individuals but also contribute to herd immunity, preventing the spread of infections across communities and thereby securing population health globally.

What Drives the Growth in the Human Vaccines Market?



The growth in the human vaccines market is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising global health awareness, and advancements in vaccine research and development. Enhanced funding and investments by governments and global health organizations to eliminate infectious diseases contribute significantly to the expansion and innovation within the vaccine sector.

The COVID-19 pandemic has particularly highlighted the critical role of vaccines in global health security, leading to unprecedented public and private partnerships focused on vaccine development and distribution. Moreover, demographic factors such as aging populations and the rise in chronic health conditions that increase susceptibility to infections necessitate continued vaccine development and uptake. Together, these dynamics underscore the vital role of vaccines in contemporary medicine and public health, ensuring ongoing investment and research in this essential field.



Navigating New Frontiers: Innovations Enhancing Vaccine Efficacy and Safety



The landscape of vaccine technology is constantly evolving, incorporating novel methods that promise greater protection and safety. Traditional vaccine strategies, while effective, are now being enhanced with cutting-edge approaches like mRNA vaccines and recombinant technologies. These innovations offer precise targeting and rapid scalability, particularly highlighted by their role in addressing global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic swiftly. Furthermore, the development of adjuvants and improved delivery systems continues to revolutionize vaccine efficacy, broadening the horizons for combating more complex diseases and tailoring immunizations to diverse populations.



Emerging Trends Reshaping the Global Vaccine Sector



Global demographic and technological trends are reshaping the vaccine industry. The increase in international travel and urbanization elevates the risk of infectious disease transmission, amplifying the need for effective vaccination programs. Simultaneously, rising health consciousness and improved healthcare infrastructure are driving up vaccine uptake globally, especially in regions previously underserved. Technological advancements such as digital immunization tracking and AI in healthcare are also enhancing the reach and efficiency of vaccination campaigns, ensuring wider and more effective coverage.



Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as ALK - Abello A/S, Altimmune, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bavarian Nordic A/S, Bharat Biotech and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Intramuscular & Subcutaneous Administration segment, which is expected to reach US$58.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8%. The Oral Administration segment is also set to grow at 5.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $12.4 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.7% CAGR to reach $16.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Segments: Administration Route (Intramuscular & Subcutaneous, Oral, Other Administration Routes); Technology (Conjugate, Recombinant, Inactivated & Subunit, Live Attenuated, Other Technologies).

Administration Route (Intramuscular & Subcutaneous, Oral, Other Administration Routes); Technology (Conjugate, Recombinant, Inactivated & Subunit, Live Attenuated, Other Technologies). Geographic Regions/Countries:World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 262 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $46.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $71.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

Human Vaccines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advances in Genetic and Recombinant Technology Expands Vaccine Efficacy

Demand Grows for Pediatric and Adult Vaccines Globally

Rising Awareness and Education About Vaccine Preventable Diseases

Integration of AI and Machine Learning in Vaccine Development

Innovations in Vaccine Delivery Systems and Adjuvants

Vaccination Programs on Public Health Systems Spur Vaccines Usage & Penetration Among Susceptible Populations

Emergence of New Pathogens Drives Demand for Novel Vaccines

Vaccine to Prevent HIV Still in the Pipeline

R&D Interest in Personalized Cancer Vaccines Gains Momentum

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ALK - Abello A/S

Altimmune, Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bharat Biotech

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MedImmune

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi Pasteur SA

Seqirus

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

SK BioScience

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Zydus Cadila

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fe9x7l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment