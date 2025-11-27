Inhaled Therapy in Respiratory Disease Market to Grow USD 16.22 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global inhaled therapy in respiratory disease market size is calculated at USD 11.98 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 16.22 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.44% for the forecasted period.

The rise of digital health tools for monitoring and compliance, the development of advanced nebulisers (vibrating mesh and ultrasonic), and the growing use of biologics for home-based treatment drive the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

North America held approximately a 42% share of the global inhaled therapy in respiratory disease market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

By drug class/therapy type, the short-acting & long-acting bronchodilators segment held an approximate 28% share in the market in 2024.

By drug class/therapy type, the inhaled biologics & nucleic-acid therapies segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

By delivery device type, the metered-dose inhalers (MDI) segment held approximately a 35% share in the inhaled therapy in respiratory disease market in 2024.

By delivery device type, the smart/digital inhaler add-ons & connected devices segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

By indication/clinical use type, the COPD segment held an approximate 38% share in the market in 2024.

By indication/clinical use type, the acute respiratory infections/hospital-administered inhaled therapies segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

By end user/distribution channel type, the retail/outpatient pharmacies (prescription & OTC) segment held an approximate 60% share in the global inhaled therapy in respiratory disease market in 2024.

By end user/distribution channel type, the home care & long-term care segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of The Inhaled Therapy in the Respiratory Disease Market?

The main drivers for inhaled therapy in the respiratory disease market are the rising prevalence of respiratory illnesses like asthma and COPD, fueled by factors such as ageing populations, increasing air pollution, and tobacco use. Additionally, technological advancements like smart inhalers and portable nebulisers, a greater emphasis on home healthcare, and the demand for convenient, portable, and effective delivery methods are also contributing to market growth.

Quick Facts Table

Table Scope Market Size in 2025 USD 11.98 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 16.22 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 3.44 % Leading Region North America Market Segmentation By Drug Class/Therapy Type, By Delivery Device Type, By Indication/Clinical Use, By End User/Distribution Channel Top Key Players Chiesi Farmaceutici, Teva Pharmaceutical/ProAir Digihaler, Novartis, Viatris/Mylan, Insmed, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, PARI GmbH, Philips Respironics, Omron Healthcare, Aptar Pharma, Nemera, Vectura Group/specialist inhalation formulators, Propeller Health (part of ResMed), Adherium, Catalent/Lonza (CDMO partners)

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Inhaled Therapy in the Respiratory Disease Market?

Smart inhalers: Networked "smart" inhalers that track usage, monitor compliance, and provide reminders are a significant trend, enhancing treatment effectiveness and patient adherence.

Advanced nebulisers: Technologies like vibrating mesh and ultrasonic nebulisers are gaining traction due to their improved efficiency, portability, and reduced treatment time.

Growing use of biologics: Biologics and monoclonal antibodies are becoming more popular for home-based treatment of asthma and COPD, with some being available in self-administered subcutaneous versions.

Product formulation: Dry powder inhalers have the largest market share among drug formulations and are expected to continue growing at the fastest rate.

Patient-centric devices: There is a growing demand for patient-friendly and portable devices that allow for easier and more convenient treatment, supporting home-based care.

What Is the Growing Challenge in the Inhaled Therapy in Respiratory Disease Market?

Challenges in the inhaled therapy market include technical difficulties in drug formulation and delivery to the lungs, physiological barriers like mucus and airway narrowing, and patient-related issues such as poor inhaler technique and adherence. Additionally, the market faces regulatory hurdles and high costs associated with development and ensuring proper device usage.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Inhaled Therapy in Respiratory Disease Market in 2024?

North America held approximately a 42% share of the global inhaled therapy in respiratory disease market in 2024. The North American market for inhaled therapy in respiratory diseases is the largest globally, driven by a high prevalence of conditions like asthma and COPD, strong healthcare infrastructure, and favourable reimbursement policies. Key growth drivers include technological advancements like AI-enabled and smart inhalers, increasing patient awareness, and government initiatives promoting eco-friendly inhalers.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Inhaled Therapy in Respiratory Disease Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific inhaled therapy for respiratory diseases market is expected to grow rapidly due to high rates of respiratory illnesses like asthma and COPD, driven by factors such as increasing air pollution and a growing ageing population. Key drivers include government initiatives to improve healthcare access, rapid urbanisation, and the growing adoption of telemedicine, which is also expanding access to inhalers and related monitoring solutions.

Segmental Insights

By Drug Class/Therapy Type,

The short-acting & long-acting bronchodilators segment held an approximate 28% share in the market in 2024. Short-acting and long-acting bronchodilators and corticosteroids remain the backbone of inhaled respiratory care, widely used for rapid symptom relief and long-term disease control. Their demand is sustained by the high global burden of asthma and COPD and continuous formulation improvements that enhance lung deposition and patient adherence.

The inhaled biologics & nucleic-acid therapies segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Inhaled biologics and nucleic acid therapies represent the next wave of precision respiratory medicine, targeting inflammatory pathways, genetic defects, and infectious agents directly in the lungs. Advancements in aerosolised delivery, stability, and targeted nanoparticles are rapidly expanding applicability in severe asthma, cystic fibrosis, and rare respiratory disorders.

By Delivery Device Type,

The metered-dose inhalers (MDI) segment held approximately a 35% share in the inhaled therapy in the respiratory disease market in 2024. MDIs remain one of the most widely used inhalation devices due to ease of use, portability, and broad drug compatibility. Growth is also supported by the shift toward low-global-warming-potential propellants and improved formulation technologies that enhance dose consistency and environmental compliance.

The smart/digital inhaler add-ons & connected devices segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Smart inhalers and digital add-ons integrate sensors and connectivity to track usage patterns, monitor adherence, and support remote disease management. These devices are increasingly adopted in chronic respiratory care, enabling personalised monitoring and improving treatment outcomes through real-time data integration with clinical platforms.

By Indication/Clinical Use Type,

The COPD segment held an approximate 38% share in the market in 2024. COPD accounts for the largest share due to its chronic progression and high global patient population, requiring maintenance therapy with long-acting bronchodilators and combination inhaled regimens. Rising hospitalisations and emphasis on early intervention further drive uptake of advanced inhaled formulations and digital adherence tools.

The acute respiratory infections/hospital-administered inhaled therapies segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Hospital-administered inhaled therapies for acute respiratory infections include nebulised antivirals, antibiotics, and mucolytics used in emergency and critical care. Demand is influenced by seasonal infection peaks, antimicrobial stewardship programs, and broader interest in aerosolised therapies for rapid pulmonary drug delivery.

By End User/Distribution Channel Type,

The retail/outpatient pharmacies (prescription & OTC) segment held an approximate 60% share in the global inhaled therapy in respiratory disease market in 2024. Retail and outpatient pharmacies dominate distribution due to high prescription volumes for chronic respiratory diseases and growing availability of OTC inhaled relievers. Convenience, refill adherence programs, and pharmacist-led patient education further strengthen this channel’s market role.

The home care & long-term care segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Home care and long-term care segments are expanding as chronic respiratory patients shift toward home-based disease management supported by portable inhalers, nebulisers, and digital monitoring solutions. Ageing populations and healthcare system cost-reduction initiatives accelerate the adoption of remote inhaled therapy management.

Latest Advancements in the Market

Recent Developments

In September 2025, novel nebulized antibiotic therapy was developed by a Hyderabad startup for the treatment of pneumonia. This development was supported by the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

In April 2025, Aspiro Therapeutics was established by Tech Launch Arizona. It is a biotech startup that will be focusing on developing innovative inhaled therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)and asthma.

Market Value Chain Analysis

R&D

The development of highly efficient drug delivery systems through advancements in device engineering and nanotechnology to enhance the therapeutic outcomes and reduce the side effects by providing targeted and optimal lung deposition of the drugs is the focus of R&D for inhaled therapy in respiratory diseases.

Key Players: GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical, and Boehringer Ingelheim.

Clinical Trials and Regulatory Approvals

The confirmation of the therapeutic equivalence, safety, and efficacy of drug formulation and specific delivery device is the main focus in the clinical trials and regulatory approval of the inhalation therapy in respiratory diseases.

Key Players: GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical, and Boehringer Ingelheim.

Patient Support and Services

The patient support and services for inhaled therapy in respiratory diseases consist of personalized programs like pulmonary rehabilitation, continuous monitoring and adherence with the diagnostic health tool and telehealth, and comprehensive education for patients in inhaler techniques.

Key Players: GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical, and Boehringer Ingelheim.

Top vendors and Their Offerings

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK): The company has launched products such as Anoro Ellipta, Benlysta, Benlysta, Flixotide/Flovent, Nucala, Relvar/Breo Ellipta, Seretide/Advair, Trelegy Ellipta, and Ventolin.

AstraZeneca: Products like Saphnelo, TULIP 1 & TULIP 2 AZALEA, Tezspire, NAVIGATOR DIRECTION, tozorakimab OBERON TITANIA PROSPERO MIRANDA, and tozorakimab TILIA are developed by the company and are in phase 3 clinical trials.

Boehringer Ingelheim: Products such as Atrovent, Berodual, Berotec, Combivent, Respimat, Spiriva, Spiolto, and Striverdi are launched by the company.

Cipla: The company has launched products such as Synchrobreath, Seroflo Autohaler, Triohale, Duonase, Tiova pMDI, and Transparent Rotahaler.

Roche/Genentech: The company has contributed to the market with the launch of products like Pulmozyme (dornase alfa).



Inhaled Therapy in Respiratory Disease Market Key Players List

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Teva Pharmaceutical/ProAir Digihaler

Novartis

Viatris/Mylan

Insmed

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

PARI GmbH

Philips Respironics

Omron Healthcare

Aptar Pharma

Nemera

Vectura Group/specialist inhalation formulators

Propeller Health (part of ResMed)

Adherium

Catalent/Lonza (CDMO partners)



Segments Covered in The Report

By Drug Class/Therapy Type

Short-acting & Long-acting Bronchodilators (SABA/LABA/SAMA/LAMA)

SABA (short-acting β2 agonists)

LABA (long-acting β2 agonists)

SAMA/LAMA (antimuscarinics/long-acting muscarinic antagonists)

Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS)

Combination Inhalers (ICS/LABA, LABA/LAMA, ICS/LABA/LAMA)

Nebulized Antibiotics & Antimicrobials (e.g., tobramycin, liposomal aminoglycosides)

Mucolytics & Enzymatic Therapies (e.g., dornase alfa)

Inhaled Biologics & Nucleic-Acid Therapies

Inhaled monoclonal antibodies, inhaled peptides, inhaled RNA/DNA therapeutics

Supportive/Rescue Therapies & Others (bronchodilator combos, adjuncts)



By Delivery Device Type

Metered-Dose Inhalers (MDI)

pressurised MDIs (pMDI) with propellants

digital/M2M-enabled MDIs (dose counters, sensors)

Dry Powder Inhalers (DPI)

single-dose, multi-dose reservoirs/cartridges

Nebulizers

jet nebulisers, ultrasonic, mesh nebulisers

Soft-Mist Inhalers (SMI)

Smart/Digital Inhaler Add-ons & Connected Devices

integrated sensors, adherence platforms, data analytics

By Indication/Clinical Use

COPD

Asthma

Cystic Fibrosis

Bronchiectasis & NTM/Chronic Pulmonary Infections

Pulmonary Hypertension & Other Niche Indications

Acute Respiratory Infections/Hospital-administered inhaled therapies

By End User/Distribution Channel

Retail/Outpatient Pharmacies (Prescription & OTC)

Hospitals & Acute Care Settings

Homecare & Long-term Care

E-commerce/Online Pharmacies & Direct-to-Patient

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





