Report finds adoption of barcoding system in Canadian healthcare can save billions annually while supporting patient safety

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report prepared by Deloitte Canada and commissioned by GS1 Canada finds that the lack of nationwide adoption of global standards via Global Trade Item Numbers (GTINs) and Global Location Numbers (GLNs) is costing the Canadian healthcare system up to $2.3 billion every year. Without alignment to the GS1 global system used in over 150 countries, these costs are expected to continue growing year-over-year.

“Tariffs and economic pressures are highlighting the importance of an integrated, resilient healthcare supply chain both nationally and globally, just as the pandemic did,” said Tony Di Emanuele, President & CEO, Mohawk Medbuy and GS1 Canada Healthcare Advisory Council member. “We have been using the GS1 standards for accurate product identification for years at Mohawk Medbuy, along with multiple countries across the globe where healthcare products come from. Implementing global data standards is a key component of creating safer, smarter healthcare systems.”

Key Takeaways:

GTINs and GLNs are barcode and product identifier numbers that enable streamlined supply chain management of products.

When adopted in healthcare, they help facilitate accurate procurement efforts, support emergency response by foreseeing shortages and enabling fast recall efforts, provide useful data analytics on product usage, and improve patient outcomes.

Medical errors and adverse drug events which is estimated to impact up to 150,000 Canadians each year could be reduced by up to 63 percent by adopting GTINs and GLNs.

Canada's healthcare system lags international peers in GTIN and GLN adoption, limiting supply chain and trade diversification opportunities.

Global standards present a much-needed solution to strengthen supply chain independence and address health system challenges like workforce shortages.



Regulatory change is needed to ensure system-wide adoption and the universal use of GTINs and GLNs across all packaged products and health facilities. Health Canada, provincial health ministries, hospital administrators, and industry stakeholders are urged to collaborate on mandating global standards that drive connected care, supply chain transparency, and a national approach that will ultimately benefits patients.

“Adopting GTINs and GLNs is a low-cost step that can unlock critical resources for wait times, crisis response, and innovative care,” said Altaf Stationwala, President & CEO of Unity Health Toronto. “Beyond efficiency, these standards can help reduce medical errors, better anticipate shortages, and give hospitals the data they need to make smarter decisions for patients. They would enable a clinically integrated supply chain, tracking products from manufacturer right to the patient record and are a practical example of how working together can strengthen Canada’s health system.”

Collaboration across system partners and government is essential to bring these benefits to Canada’s health system.

The Costs of Inaction: Unlocking Potential in Canadian Healthcare Through GTIN and GLN Adoption

Download the full report

Download the executive summary

About GS1 Canada

GS1 Canada is part of GS1, the global not-for-profit organization behind the first barcode and the world's most widely used supply chain standards. GS1 Canada supports business success through global barcodes and the development of industry-directed solutions that meet common business needs. Their collaborative approach, powered by GS1 standards, delivers measurable value to Canadian businesses of all sizes. As a leader in product data quality, GS1 Canada ensures the seamless exchange of accurate, trusted data between trading partners, fostering operational excellence and consumer trust. By providing essential tools and insights, they empower industries to work smarter, reduce costs, and create a more sustainable future.

About GS1

GS1 is a neutral, not-for-profit organisation that develops and maintains the most widely used global standards for business communication, including the GS1 DataMatrix barcode used to identify and trace medicines worldwide. Best known for the barcode, named by the BBC as one of the “50 things that made the world economy,” GS1 standards enhance efficiency, safety, and visibility across supply chains and sectors. With Member Organisations in over 120 countries and territories and more than 2 million member companies, GS1’s mission is to enable a world where trusted data improves business and lives everywhere. Learn more at www.gs1.org.