Data Center Support Infrastructure Business Report 2025-2030: Sustained Demand for Data Center Services Widens Opportunities for Data Center Support Infrastructure Market

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Support Infrastructure - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Support Infrastructure was valued at US$85.3 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$139.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Data center support infrastructure is a critical component in maintaining the operational integrity, efficiency, and security of data centers, which are essential for storing, processing, and managing the vast amount of data generated by modern digital activities. This support infrastructure includes power distribution systems, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), cooling systems, security devices, and connectivity solutions. Power systems ensure there is a continuous energy supply to support uninterrupted operations, even in the face of power outages or fluctuations.

UPS systems provide backup power to protect against data loss and hardware damage during power failures. Cooling systems are essential to maintain optimal operating temperatures and prevent overheating, which can reduce the reliability and lifespan of critical computing hardware. Additionally, security systems, including biometric access controls and surveillance equipment, safeguard against unauthorized access and protect sensitive data.



As data centers become more complex and critical, the demand for more sophisticated and reliable support infrastructure grows. The integration of smart technologies into data center infrastructure has led to the development of intelligent power and cooling solutions that optimize energy consumption and enhance system performance. For example, advanced data analytics and machine learning algorithms can predict and adjust the cooling requirements based on real-time data, reducing energy costs and increasing operational efficiency.

Moreover, the shift towards modular data centers, which are prefabricated units that can be easily deployed and scaled, has spurred innovations in modular power and cooling solutions that are more flexible and adaptive to changing needs. The use of renewable energy sources in data centers is also gaining traction, driven by environmental concerns and the need to reduce operational costs associated with energy consumption.



The growth in the data center support infrastructure market is driven by several factors, including the exponential increase in data usage and storage needs, the global expansion of cloud computing, and stringent regulatory standards requiring robust data security and uptime. As businesses and consumers increasingly rely on digital services, the demand for data centers and consequently for reliable support infrastructure surges. Cloud service providers and enterprises are continuously expanding their data center capabilities to handle larger workloads and provide faster, more secure services, fueling investments in advanced infrastructure solutions.

Consumer behavior, particularly the expectation for 24/7 availability and rapid access to online services, places additional pressure on data centers to maintain high performance and reliability standards. Furthermore, regulations regarding data protection and energy efficiency mandate the implementation of high-quality support systems. These factors collectively drive the need for innovative, efficient, and secure data center support infrastructure, ensuring its market continues to thrive in the face of growing digitalization.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, Delta Electronics, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the BFSI Vertical segment, which is expected to reach US$66.7 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.8%. The IT & Telecom Vertical segment is also set to grow at 9.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $41.3 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.4% CAGR to reach $7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Segments: System (Power, Cooling, Security, Monitoring & Measurement); Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Energy, Other Verticals).

System (Power, Cooling, Security, Monitoring & Measurement); Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Energy, Other Verticals). Geographic Regions/Countries:World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 384 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $85.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $139.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Data Centers: Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations

Data Center Support Infrastructure: Current Prospects and Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Data Center Support Infrastructure - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Demand for Data Center Services Widens Opportunities for Data Center Support Infrastructure Market

Data Center Workloads Continue to Surge Globally

Rise of Cloud Data Centers Triggers Exponential Rise in Data Center Demand

Robust Demand for Data Center Storage Amplifies Data Center Workloads

Need for Top of Class Data Center Power Solutions Accelerates Market Expansion

Soaring Investments on Data Center Cooling Systems Drive Overall Market Momentum

Asia-Pacific to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Focus on Energy Efficient Data Center Operations Throws the Spotlight on Cooling Innovations

Increased Emphasis on Data Center Security Underpins Revenue Growth

Enterprises Step Up Datacenter Security Investments

Growing Number and Magnitude of Datacenter Security Breaches Fuels Demand for Datacenter Security

Top Data Center Security Breaches: A Review

Logical Data Center Security Solutions Score Over Physical Data Center Security Solutions

Data Center Monitoring & Measurement Technologies: Major Revenue Contributors

Elimination of Unnecessary Infrastructure & Focus on Consolidation

Identification of Underutilized Servers

Modernization Initiatives of Government & Public Sector Data Centers Widen Business Prospects

High Growth Prospects in Banking and Financial Services Data Centers

Novel Growth Opportunities Prevail in Power & Energy Sector

Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Augment Business Case

Big Data and Cloud Computing Proliferate Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers

Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the Period 2015-2024

Advanced Data Center Infrastructure Solutions for Hyperscale Requirements

AI and ML Come to the Fore to Reinforce Data Center Support Infrastructure Marketplace

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 39 companies featured in this Data Center Support Infrastructure market report

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Danfoss A/S

Black Box Corporation

APC by Schneider Electric

ATEN International Co., Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Adder Technology Ltd.

Chatsworth Products, Inc.

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.

Asetek A/S

Aspen Systems Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1mcvgb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment