Smart Spaces’ founders recognized as 2025 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards winners

LONDON , Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Spaces Global announces today that its founders, Dan and Tom Drogman, have been named winners in the Technology Entrepreneur of the Year (London) category at The Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2025 .

Now celebrating its 13th year, the awards shine a spotlight on the individuals and businesses driving innovation, creating jobs and shaping the future of the UK economy. The awards, sponsored by Allica Bank , honour remarkable stories of entrepreneurial success, perseverance and vision, championing the people behind the businesses and fostering a national community of ambitious, high-growth entrepreneurs.

“Since founding the company with my brother, we’ve been committed to transforming commercial real estate through intelligent, tenant-centric technology,” said Dan Drogman, Chief Executive Officer. “By combining deep software-engineering expertise with a continuous focus on innovation and the integration of hundreds of digital and physical building systems, our OS and app have developed into a sophisticated full-stack smart building platform. This award is an important recognition of our work and a testament to the outstanding efforts of the entire Smart Spaces team.”

PropTech innovator

The world’s leading real estate and occupier brands today utilise Smart Spaces’ smart building technology across a portfolio of alpha-class locations in prime global locations.

Rated to Smart Score Platinum, the Smart Spaces OS connects access control, lifts, HVAC, lights, IoT sensors and more to provide integrated controls and reporting via an intuitive, comprehensive dashboard.

Driven by sustained investment in R&D, Smart Spaces has also created a feature-rich, white-labelled smart building employee-engagement app. Functionality includes live meeting room and desk booking, cycle parking, digital lockers, along with community, communications, smart controls, facility management tools and digital twin.

From smart buildings to buildings that can talk back

In September 2025, Smart Spaces introduced Space Agent – its agentic, AI-driven digital workplace concierge. Built directly into its OS and presented through an approachable digital persona – Max – Space Agent functions as a virtual building manager. It can reserve desks, fine-tune climate settings, interpret energy data and even suggest community or social activities. This innovation signals a new era where AI enables buildings to become responsive, conversational environments that adapt continuously to users’ needs.

“Our winners embody the very best of British enterprise, ambitious, resilient and relentlessly innovative. The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, often described as the ‘Grammys of entrepreneurship’, exist to champion founders who create jobs, scale ideas and strengthen communities,” commented Francesca James, founder of the Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

The awards ceremony, held on 17th November 2025 at London’s iconic Grosvenor House, brought together industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers to celebrate the exceptional achievements of this year’s winners.

“What stands out this year is the optimism and ambition that continue to define the UK’s established business community. I know the resilience, creativity and sheer determination it takes to build something that lasts, especially in challenging times,” says, Conrad Ford, Chief Product Officer at Allica Bank. “Established businesses are the real economy, making up a third of the UK’s GDP and employment, and represented in every town across the country. At Allica, we’re proud to support and celebrate their contribution through the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.”

About Smart Spaces

Smart Spaces is a multi-accredited and award-winning developer of smart building software for global commercial real estate. Its smart building OS simplifies day-to-day operational management of buildings to boost energy efficiency and save cost, with its intuitive smartphone-based app enabling secure entry, desk and meeting room booking, parking or access to a host of other services.

The business operates worldwide with over 105 million sq.ft of global office space across 30 countries now managed through its software platform. Customers include market leaders such as AXA, CBRE, The Crown Estate, Hines, Jones Lang LaSalle, Grosvenor and Landsec, with Smart Spaces’ software used in some of the world’s most prestigious commercial developments like 22 Bishopsgate, Paddington Square and International Place, Boston. Founded in 2010, Smart Spaces is privately owned and headquartered in London. www.smartspaces.app

About Allica Bank

Allica Bank is a no-nonsense business bank built specifically for established UK SMEs, offering personal relationship management, fee-free current accounts and technology that genuinely makes life easier. Named Britain’s fastest-growing private company in The Sunday Times 100 and the fastest-growing fintech in Deloitte’s UK Technology Fast 50, it has already achieved full-year profitability and lent more than £2 billion to UK businesses. Allica aims to secure a 10% share of the SME market within five years.





