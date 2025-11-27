Managed Security Services (MSS) Market Review and Opportunities Assessment 2021-2030 - Cyber Threats Fuel Double-Digit Growth

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed Security Services (MSS) - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Managed Security Services (MSS) market is experiencing significant changes, driven by escalating cyber threats, strict regulatory mandates, and a shortage of cybersecurity professionals. The market is anticipated to grow from US$33.01 billion in 2024 to over US$62 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.1%.

This report analyzes the global MSS market from 2024 to 2030, covering various regions, service types, deployment models, company sizes, and industry sectors. Key metrics include a historical analysis from 2021-2024, base year 2024, and forecasts until 2030.

North America leads in terms of demand, due to early adoption in financial services, healthcare, and government sectors. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest, fueled by increased enterprise digitization, public cloud adoption, and national cybersecurity initiatives in countries like India and China. Emerging economies like Brazil and Saudi Arabia are also contributing to MSS revenue growth as governments outsource SOC capabilities to mitigate ransomware and third-party supply chain risks.

The MSS landscape is evolving with the convergence of technologies and service models. Organizations are moving from traditional log monitoring to advanced services like Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Zero Trust orchestration. Regulatory frameworks such as GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA are driving demand for managed compliance services, albeit increasing operational complexity for MSSPs. The push for cloud-native adoption has heightened demand for services like Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and real-time threat remediation, making MSS a crucial component of modern cybersecurity strategies. The tightening cyber insurance market is compelling businesses, especially SMEs, to incorporate MSS to ensure policy eligibility.

Prominent players in the global MSS market include IBM, Atos, BT, Verizon, SecureWorks, and AT&T, alongside emerging specialists like Arctic Wolf, eSentire, and Rapid7. Major cloud and security companies like Microsoft, AWS, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point, and CrowdStrike are redefining the competitive landscape with platform-based and cloud-native offerings.

Regional Market Analysis

North America remains the largest regional market, projected to generate nearly US$33.4 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by early MSS adoption across industry sectors, rising demand for co-managed SOCs, and regulatory compliance with frameworks like HIPAA and CCPA. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030, driven by increased cloud adoption and rising cyber threats.

Service Type Analysis

Managed Log Analysis (LA) is the largest service category, expected to grow to US$21.1 billion by 2030, underpinned by demand for log aggregation and SIEM integration. Managed Network Security is the fastest-growing segment, driven by adoption of Zero Trust frameworks and next-gen firewall services.

Network Security Type Analysis

Managed Firewall services dominate the network security landscape, projected to reach US$38.3 billion by 2030. Demand is bolstered by regulatory mandates and ZTNA adoption. Other network security services are growing rapidly, driven by increasing demand for SASE-aligned architectures and protection against advanced threats.

Deployment Type Analysis

Cloud-based MSS leads the market, anticipated to reach US$58.4 billion by 2030, due to the adoption of hybrid cloud infrastructures and demand for scalable threat monitoring. On-Premise MSS remains vital in sectors with stringent regulatory requirements but is growing more slowly.

Company Type Analysis

Large Enterprises dominate MSS spending, driven by complex compliance needs. SMEs are the fastest-growing segment, driven by ransomware threats and cyber insurance requirements, opting for turnkey MSS bundles for comprehensive security solutions.

Industry Sector Analysis

The BFSI sector remains dominant, with ongoing demand for co-managed SOCs and managed threat detection due to high exposure to cyber threats. Healthcare is the fastest-growing industry, expected to grow at a CAGR of 9%, due to escalating ransomware attacks and the necessity for patient data protection.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 597 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global

