Endpoint Security Platforms Industry Outlook, 2030 - AI-Powered Threat Detection Drives Market Growth Amidst Rising Cyber Threats

The comprehensive report on the Endpoint Security Platforms market analyzes trends from 2021-2030, providing insights by Endpoint Type, Deployment Type, Company Type, and Industry Sector.

The global Endpoint Security Platforms market is experiencing significant growth, with revenues projected to increase from US$15.8 billion in 2024 to US$23.9 billion by 2030, marking a 7.2% CAGR. This expansion is driven by the urgent need for enterprises to counter evolving cyber threats amidst growing digital footprints and regulatory pressures. Endpoint security has transitioned from simple antivirus protection to a central component in cyber defence strategies, integrating prevention, detection, and automated responses across various device categories.

The market is shaped by cloud-native architectures, AI-powered threat detection, and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities, which converge endpoint data with network, cloud, and identity platform telemetry. With increasing ransomware, credential abuse, and supply chain attacks, businesses are shifting from isolated tools to integrated security ecosystems, aligning endpoint security with identity access, patch management, and device assessments to boost visibility and resilience. Simplified management, modular pricing, and zero-touch deployments represent significant design trends, especially for mid-sized enterprises and IT teams with limited resources. Consequently, endpoint security now anchors enterprise risk and compliance frameworks.

Top market players include Microsoft, CrowdStrike, Broadcom (Symantec), SentinelOne, and Trend Micro, offering AI-driven, cloud-native, and XDR-integrated solutions. Companies like Sophos, Bitdefender, and ESET are gaining traction in the mid-market through flexible offerings and managed services.

Regional Market Analysis

North America leads the endpoint security market, accounting for 38% of global revenue in 2024 and expected to hit US$8.6 billion by 2030. This region's strength is bolstered by strong cybersecurity frameworks, hybrid work adoption, and strict regulations like HIPAA and CCPA. The dominance of leading vendors such as Microsoft and CrowdStrike supports this trend. In contrast, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2030-fueled by the rise in ransomware and increased cybersecurity investments in China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Market Analysis by Endpoint Type

Mobile devices dominate the endpoint scene, expected to grow from US$7.2 billion by 2030, due to remote work trends, BYOD policies, and increased use of mobile productivity tools. Rising mobile-targeted malware and security breaches necessitate stronger mobile threat defense strategies. Meanwhile, POS terminals are the second-fastest-growing endpoint category.

Market Analysis by Deployment Type

Cloud deployments lead the endpoint security market, contributing 62.5% in 2024 and forecasted to grow to US$15.3 billion by 2030 at a 7.5% CAGR. The shift towards cloud solutions allows businesses greater flexibility and centralized security controls. On-premises deployment, essential in sectors with stringent regulations, maintains relevance despite slower growth.

Market Analysis by Company Type

Large enterprises hold a significant market share, generating 56.7% of revenues in 2024, needing advanced analytics, identity protection, and compliance features. The SME segment is poised for faster growth at a 7.6% CAGR due to increasing cyber risk awareness and more accessible security solutions.

Market Analysis by Industry Sector

The BFSI sector is the largest consumer of endpoint security, representing 21% of the market in 2024, driven by the need to protect financial data and platforms. Healthcare is the fastest-growing industry segment, expanding at a 9% CAGR as cyberattacks on medical systems rise.

