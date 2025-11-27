Haitian Urgently Donates HK$10 Million to Support Fire Relief in Hong Kong's Tai Po District

HONG KONG, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A major fire broke out in Tai Po, New Territories, Hong Kong, China on the afternoon of November 26, causing severe losses and drawing widespread concern. Haitian(Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Company Ltd.), a leading condiment company, has been closely monitoring the situation and has activated its emergency response mechanism, donating HKD 10 million to support medical aid, emergency resettlement, and post-disaster reconstruction for affected residents.

It is reported that the donation will be allocated as quickly as possible to help those impacted overcome this difficult time.

“We pay our deepest respect to the firefighters, medical teams, and all frontline personnel dedicated to rescue and relief efforts. May the departed rest in peace, the injured recover soon, and the affected communities rebuild their homes swiftly,” Haitian expressed.

Haitian responded swiftly, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Hong Kong citizens to overcome the hardships. This demonstrates the spirit of solidarity and mutual support between Chinese enterprises and the community.

