Data Center Low Voltage (LV) / Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution Business Report 2025: Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030 ABB, Chatsworth, Cummins, CyberPower System, Delta Electronics Leading

The global market for Data Center Low Voltage (LV) / Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution was valued at US$3.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The low voltage (LV) and medium voltage (MV) power distribution systems form the backbone of data center electrical infrastructure, ensuring reliable and efficient power supply to IT equipment, cooling systems, and backup power units. As data centers scale to meet the growing demands of cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and high-performance computing (HPC), robust LV/MV power distribution solutions have become critical for minimizing downtime and optimizing energy consumption.





Data center operators are prioritizing power distribution systems that enhance operational resilience, support high-density workloads, and integrate seamlessly with renewable energy sources. With hyperscale data centers requiring massive power loads, MV distribution systems are increasingly being adopted to improve efficiency and reduce transmission losses. Additionally, smart grid connectivity and digital power monitoring technologies are transforming LV/MV power distribution by enabling real-time energy optimization.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Data Center LV/MV Power Distribution Market?



The growth in the data center LV/MV power distribution market is driven by increasing data center capacity expansion, advancements in digital power management technologies, and regulatory mandates for energy efficiency. The demand for high-reliability power distribution infrastructure has intensified as hyperscale and colocation data centers continue to expand globally.



End-use expansion is another key factor, with LV/MV power distribution systems being deployed in edge computing sites, fintech data centers, and AI-powered HPC facilities. The shift toward AI-driven energy optimization and predictive maintenance is further accelerating market growth. Additionally, strategic collaborations between data center operators and power distribution technology firms are driving innovation in next-generation electrical infrastructure, ensuring enhanced reliability and sustainability in data center operations.

What Are the Latest Innovations in Data Center Power Distribution?



The data center power distribution market has seen major technological advancements, particularly in digital switchgear, solid-state transformers, and intelligent power management systems. One of the most significant innovations is the deployment of AI-driven power analytics, which uses machine learning to predict power demand, optimize load distribution, and prevent electrical faults before they occur.



Another key development is the integration of modular power distribution units (PDUs) and busway systems, allowing data centers to scale power infrastructure efficiently as workloads expand. Additionally, the use of DC power distribution, rather than traditional AC power, is gaining traction in hyperscale facilities, improving power conversion efficiency and reducing energy losses. The push for sustainable power distribution has also led to the development of grid-interactive UPS systems that support demand response programs and renewable energy integration.



How Are Market Trends and Regulatory Policies Influencing Data Center Power Distribution?



The rising demand for energy-efficient data center operations has driven market trends toward advanced power distribution solutions. Governments and regulatory bodies, such as the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), have introduced stringent power efficiency standards that require data centers to adopt low-loss power distribution architectures.



Market trends indicate a growing emphasis on prefabricated and modular power distribution units, which allow for rapid deployment and cost savings. Additionally, the integration of renewable energy sources into data center power grids has influenced investment in hybrid power distribution models that combine solar, wind, and battery storage solutions. The increasing adoption of microgrids and distributed energy resources is also shaping the future of data center power distribution.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hardware Component segment, which is expected to reach US$3.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.3%. The Services Component segment is also set to grow at 11.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.7% CAGR to reach $811.2 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments: Component (Hardware Component, Services Component); Application (BFSI Application, Colocation Application, IT & Telecom Application, Government Application, Manufacturing Application, Healthcare Application, Energy Application, Other Applications).

Component (Hardware Component, Services Component); Application (BFSI Application, Colocation Application, IT & Telecom Application, Government Application, Manufacturing Application, Healthcare Application, Energy Application, Other Applications). Geographic Regions/Countries:World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Powering the Digital Age: How Data Centers Drive AI, Cloud, and the Digital Economy

Ensuring Continuity: The Critical Role of Power Distribution in Data Centers

Digital Transformation Ignites a Construction Boom for Data Centers Driving the Demand for Power Distribution Systems

Low- and Medium-Voltage Systems Evolve to Meet the Need Power Distribution Demands of Data Centers

Global Economy Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Data Center Loads Necessitate Reliable Low and Medium Voltage Distribution

Global Thirst for Data Accelerates Data Center Construction Momentum Driving Power Need: Number of Data Centers Worldwide by Country as of the Year 2025

Global Data Center Capacity Demand: 2025-2026

Growth in Hyperscale and Multi-Tenant Facilities Requiring Robust Power Architectures

Power Capacity Requirements by Small, Medium, and Large/Hyperscale Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers Capture Growing Share of Data Center Capacity Worldwide: Percentage Share of Critical IT Load by Type of Data Center for 2018, 2024 and 2030

Global Hyperscale Data Center Capacity Breakdown (in %) by Region/Country for 2024

Why is Medium Voltage Becoming a Preferred Option in Multistory Data Centers?

Growing Reliance on Artificial Intelligence Workloads Expands Addressable Market for High-Capacity Power Distribution

Data Center Occupancy Rate in % from 2022-2030

Data Center Power Supply Requirements (in GW) from 2022-2030

Power Usage by Global Data Centers: Percentage Breakdown by Workload Type for 2025

Optimizing Electrical Distribution Design in Large Data Centers

The Power Matrix: How MV/LV Switchgear is Powering Data Centers

Rising Cloud Computing Adoption Accelerates Demand for Advanced Power Distribution Architectures in Data Centers

Global IT Shift Towards Cloud Platforms Boosts Demand for Advanced Power Distribution Architectures: Global IT Revenue Breakdown (in %) by Traditional and Cloud IT for 2019-2025

Global Market for Cloud Computing Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Shift Toward Renewable Power Integration Generates Opportunities for Dual-Source Power Infrastructure

Rising Green Data Center Investments Accelerate Demand for Hybrid LV/MV Power Distribution Solutions: Global Green Data Center Market in US$ Billion the for the 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Edge Data Center Expansion Strengthens Business Case for Compact LV Distribution Solutions

Global Edge Data Center Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

LV Switchboards Shape Power Narrative with Active Energy Management across Data Centers

Switching Smarter: Modular Systems are Beating Hearts of Future-Ready Data Centers

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 68 companies featured in this Data Center Low Voltage (LV) / Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution market report

ABB Ltd.

Chatsworth Products, Inc.

Cummins Inc.

CyberPower Systems, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Generac Power Systems

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Kohler Co.

Legrand SA

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panduit Corp.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

Server Technology, Inc.

Siemens AG

Socomec Group

Vertiv Holdings Co.

